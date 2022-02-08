As UTA prepares for its new president, students and faculty look forward to the opportunities and school spirit she might bring.
The UT System Board of Regents named Jennifer Evans-Cowley the new president Feb. 1. She will begin her new role on April 28, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. She is the University of North Texas’ provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
Evans-Cowley will be UTA’s first female president and the 10th person to run the university.
Jacqueline Fay, Faculty Senate chair and associate English professor, said Evans-Cowley has a strong academic background and will easily gain faculty’s confidence and empathize with them.
Evans-Cowley has an extensive background in urban planning, which provided her an opportunity to support land use education in rural counties, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Fay was a member of the presidential search committee and gave candidate recommendations to the board.
Evans-Cowley worked in different disciplines at previous institutions, which will benefit UTA due to the universities’ varying academic subjects and disciplines, she said.
Evans-Cowley will be part of a small group of female presidents across the UT System, Fay said. This is a historic moment for UTA.
“It definitely marks a milestone in our university’s timeline,” Student Body President Caitlyn Burge-Surles said. “I think it’s about time we had a female president.”
Nursing junior Efferata Tigabu said she is glad UTA’s search for a permanent president is over and believes Evans-Cowley will be a good representative for women.
Evans-Cowley said being the university’s first female president is an important symbol of UTA’s changing nature.
Interim President Teik Lim was selected as the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s next president in January and will begin his tenure July 1, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Lim guided UTA through the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice movement, Texas’ 2021 winter storm and the return to in-person learning, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I hope that she connects with Dr. Lim as he’s on his way out and asks him about his experiences and gets some advice from him,” Burge-Surles said.
Evans-Cowley said she and Lim are both committed to making the transition as smooth as possible. She appreciates his support with the transfer.
Burge-Surles, a member of the presidential search committee, said Lim showed genuine care for students and attended many campus events. She expects Evans-Cowley to be just as dedicated.
Fay said an interim president performs the best they can, but their abilities differ from a permanent president’s.
“A permanent president is a different position, so we would have a different set of expectations,” she said.
The university should be grateful to Lim for his work in almost two years, keeping everything on a steady path, making major initiatives happen and maintaining steady leadership during the pandemic, Fay said.
While UTA has many international students, a percentage of the university is local to the Metroplex, she said. As an Arlington native, Evans-Cowley has the advantage of a profound connection with the area that outsiders lack.
Fay hopes the new president will increase diversity among the faculty to match the student’s diversity.
“I know that faculty are very eager to meet, to talk to her, to hear her, to get to know her,” she said.
Biochemistry senior Alexia Hartzell expects the new president to implement more academic success resources — primarily in the STEM fields — and provide more funding for undergraduate research programs.
Tigabu said the university deserves more recognition. She’s hopeful the new president will bring in a needed wave of school spirit. She also hopes student life and campus issues will be more of a focus.
Evans-Cowley should prioritize making the school less of a commuter school, specifically through more campus life, she said.
Tigabu feels on-campus events are few and far between, with most taking place at the beginning of the semester. Many students struggle to find them before they’re already over.
“It’s what really gives people the college experience,” she said. “That could really make or break if people stay on campus or even stay at UTA at all.”
However, business management junior Mason Marchbanks said UTA’s forward-thinking already brings many events and programs, but as an off-campus commuter, he finds it difficult to be involved in them.
“I don’t want that kind of burden to be placed on me and on my tuition when it’s really hard for me to take advantage of those events or programs,” he said.
Evans-Cowley said she will focus on wrapping up at UNT and making sure she has a smooth transition into UTA.
She wants to tour the campus and get to know the community before starting the new role in April. There’s no set date for a campus visit, but it’s in the works, she said.
“I need to hear from the students, from our staff, from our faculty, because they know UTA best, right, you’re living it, you’re breathing it,” Evans-Cowley said.
