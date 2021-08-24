Students, faculty express concerns as UTA adjusts COVID-19 protocols ahead of fall semester

Theater junior Grace Simmons has spent the majority of her tenure at UTA in a virtual format. Now she and many other students and staff have expressed mixed emotions about the university’s newly implemented COVID-19 policies heading into the fall semester.
Over the past two weeks, UTA officials notified the community of policies requiring all returning faculty, staff and students to get tested by Sept. 8 and reduced classroom density to 50% with hybrid teaching elements.
Simmons said she understands that it’s for everyone’s safety, but as a theater major she doesn’t get the same quality of education through online classes.
She said she is frustrated with the reduced classroom density policy because the university said most classes would be in-person when students were registering in the spring.
She has been taking mostly all online classes since spring 2020.
“The last time I was really in-person, I was a freshman,” she said. “And now I’m a junior and there are two whole classes of theater majors that I haven’t met yet. So it’s a bit nerve-wracking to meet new people and to suddenly be an upperclassman.”
As of Monday, Tarrant County reported 294,498 total cases since the start of the pandemic. 689 of those are new cases, and the community spread level is high. High transmission is when the total new cases per 100,000 in the past week were greater than or equal to 100.
As of Aug. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 14% increase in coronavirus cases nationwide compared with the previous week’s average.
Chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said university officials noticed rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the second week of August and began to evaluate solutions for the fall that same week. Notifications of the finalized decisions were sent out on the same day they were decided, he said.
Carpenter said the goal of the new policies is to return to in-person learning as safely as possible for both students and faculty. He said he understands the concern caused by announcing the new policies so close to the beginning of the school year, and that the situation is both frustrating and inconvenient.
“The virus has the last say and controls the timing,” he said. “And it is a wily enemy.”
Jacqueline Fay, UTA Faculty Senate chairperson, said the Senate received more and more emails from concerned faculty as the fall drew closer. She said many faculty asked the Senate how the university planned to reopen for the fall and if the Senate would advocate for faculty’s ability to decide masking requirements in their classrooms.
She said the question of whether faculty can implement mask requirements came up dozens of times during faculty listening sessions.
“The answer, of course, is always no,” Fay said. “Because, as you know, the governor’s order prohibits that, but the number of times the questions asked indicates, to me, that that’s one of the particular anxieties that people have.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, issued May 18, prohibits governmental entities from requiring or mandating mask wearing.
The UTA Faculty Senate approved a resolution Aug. 13 in support of granting UT System institutions wider discretion to implement pandemic policies. The resolution passed by a vote of 52 in favor and three opposed.
The UT System will continue to follow state guidelines while also asking university presidents to do all they can to ensure the safety of their communities, said Kevin Eltife, UT System Board of Regents chairman, during a meeting Aug. 19.
On Aug. 13, interim President Teik Lim announced all returning faculty, staff and students must submit a viral test result by Sept. 8 but did not mention punitive measures if individuals do not comply.
Three days later, on Aug. 16, Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, announced in an email that UTA would temporarily reduce classroom density by 50% for the first two weeks of school from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8. The announcement said instructors must notify students of their plans to reduce their classroom capacity by Aug. 23.
UTA then established the Maverick Motivator Program on Aug. 18, which John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations, announced in an email. The program incentivizes students and staff to get vaccinated.
Through the program, students who receive vaccinations on campus will receive a $50 gift card to the UTA bookstore per dose. Students who provide proof of full vaccination are eligible to win prizes like free tuition, free commuter meal plans, free housing and a 16” MacBook Pro. Faculty who submit proof of full vaccination are eligible to win a one-year on-campus parking permit or a 16” MacBook Pro.
Cathy Corder, academic adviser II and adjunct assistant professor of English, said the language of UTA’s announcements is confusing, even for English faculty. She said she is unsure of how to proceed if students do not comply with the university’s COVID-19 policies.
“It just has all been very poorly handled,” Corder said. “Very, very poorly communicated.”
Corder was determined to not include online learning elements in her fall classes, but now she’s had to rework her syllabus to accommodate the classroom density policies. She said recorded classroom sessions often lead to low engagement from both students and herself.
Fay said redesigning a course for both online and in-person delivery in just 10 days is challenging. Allowing faculty to decide masking requirements for their classrooms would give them a full range of options for solving some of the classroom capacity difficulties, she said.
Fay said she understands how complex it is to accommodate the diverse opinions of UTA’s student body while maintaining safety as the university resumes on-campus learning.
“I do appreciate that the decisions that have to get made are very hard,” she said. “Balancing those considerations right now is really difficult.”
Simmons appreciates professors who are trying their best to provide students with online content, but theater majors want to have in-person classes, she said.
“There’s a big difference between acting for a camera and acting in front of a class,” she said.
Stepping into the fall semester, she wasn’t sure what UTA would do. She expected the university to impose a mask mandate or require proof of vaccination as it would help prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Nursing sophomore Natalia Salas said the university should have made both in-person class and online format options available ahead of the semester.
Letting students choose whether to attend in-person or virtual class would make it easier for students on-campus to socially distance and prevent spreading the virus, she said.
Mechanical engineering sophomore Tim Reynolds also said UTA should make classes available in both online and in-person formats.
A mask mandate wouldn’t be needed on campus because if someone chose to go on campus or attend in-person classes, then they would be taking the risk that they could possibly get sick, Reynolds said.
“You should not limit others because of your own safety,” he said.
But faculty should be able to require masks in their classrooms, he said.
Fay said UTA is in another unprecedented moment. Professors have had just a week to prepare since learning of the reduced classroom density policies, and the effects on students have yet to be seen. She said the UTA community should tackle these challenges with a sense of understanding.
“We need to approach the semester with compassion for ourselves, both students and faculty, in the sense that we’re doing the best we can here,” she said. “It is a very stressful situation for everybody

