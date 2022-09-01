Students explore opportunities for involvement through Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day

Students pass through tables during the Activity Fair Aug. 31 at the University Center mall. Organizations and clubs gave away free merch and prizes for attendees. 

Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day allowed students to learn about different organizations on campus Wednesday.

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more.

Students explore opportunities for involvement through Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day

Peer health educator Mercy Mumba hands attendees thriving kits during the Activity Fair Aug. 31 at the University Center mall. The educators advertised their upcoming open house.

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities.

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off.

Students explore opportunities for involvement through Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day

Jose Macareno, Latin American Student Organization sports chair, left, and fellow members showcase their organization during the Activity Fair Aug. 31 at the University Center mall. The organization is a place to meet new people and learn Latin American culture. 

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths.

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings.

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths.

Students explore opportunities for involvement through Maverick Cookout and Activity Fair Day

Students stop by the Office of Undergraduate Research table during the Activity Fair Aug. 31 at the University Center mall. Students visited and learned about a variety of organizations throughout the fair.

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus.

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH)

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)


@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH) 

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities.  (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said.  (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event. 

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)



@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH) 

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities.  (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said.  (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event. 

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)



@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH)

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)


@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH)

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)


@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH)

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)


@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

The Maverick Cookout and Student Activities Fair Day gave students the opportunity to explore different organizations on campus Wednesday. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH)

Almost 220 tables of organizations, university departments and off-campus vendors were present to give away gifts and help students get involved in campus activities. Student organizations at this year’s fair included Yucca Ultimate Frisbee, Maverick Melodies, Honors College and more. (CQD: https://www.facebook.com/UTAUltimate/ MH ) (CQD: 1.30 JC MH)

Graduate student Ali Yacoub came to the fair to learn about different student activities. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

“As much as you think you know about what’s going on [at UTA] there’s always more organizations that are unique and interesting to join,” Yacoub said. (CQD: .08 AY MH)

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a few students and groups lingering until the last few tables had been cleared off. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: Observation MH)

Students were able to collect free goodies at many decorated booths. (CQD: observation MH)

Darius Manogin, arts and design junior, said he got sunglasses and T-shirts but was most excited about the free microphone he got because he sings. (CQD: .46 DM MH)

The fair stretched from the University Center Mall through Brazos Park and the Library Mall. The L-shape route allowed students to navigate their way through the displays to the booths. (CQD: https://events.uta.edu/event/maverick_cookout_activity_fair_day_700#.Yw5AZHbMLIX MH) (CQD: 3.39 JC MH)

Modern hits played throughout the entire event.

Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director, said this is a perfect opportunity for new or returning students who are not sure how to join an organization or get involved with the campus. (CQD: 10.34 JC MH) (CQD: 6.27 JC MH)

“This is a great place to start or expand your cocurricular involvement journey,” Cornish said. “This is one of only two times in the year where our this many of our organizations are in the same place together.”(CQD: 6.50 JC MH)

@AshleyHUTA

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 
 
Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments