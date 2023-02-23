Students discuss bridging community divides during first Crucial Community Talk

Sitting in a close circle, students spoke their minds on the topic of the divided Black community on campus and how to repair it in the first Crucial Community Talk on Thursday.
The event was hosted by the Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change in the University Center’s Guadalupe room. Students and faculty discussed issues that divide the Black community on campus and possible solutions to them.
The event series was previously known as Maverick Conversations, said Ace Willis, assistant director for the Office of Cultural Engagement and Social Change. He said this was his first Crucial Community talk.
“There are divides within the community that are preventing us from working together and achieving the goals that we have as a Black community here at UTA,” Willis said. “What prompted this conversation specifically is that feedback from what the students had told me when I first got here.”
Willis conducted a survey to ask students about what community divides they had noticed, and the inability to understand other ideologies was an issue that repeatedly came up. He wanted to understand the biases that exist and the things blocking new ideas and concepts from coming up.
While some of the divides are political, most of what currently separates the community is a lack of understanding and willingness to understand other ideas, concepts and ideologies, Willis said. People with other perspectives are often dismissed or shut down, causing them to leave the conversation.
“It's causing these divides within the community because they're not doing programs together, hosting things and supporting each other,” Willis said.
Nailah Boyo, New Maverick Orientation coordinator, said she feels it’s a time of change right now, especially at UTA.
“If you do want to advocate for certain changes to be made, this is a time that actual administrative people are listening and they want to know what changes need to be made," Boyo said. “Because we faculty and staff don't have boots on the ground with the students every day, so it's important that we hear from the students themselves.”
Black History Month has brought a lot of celebration to the Black community, Willis said. This event allows the discussion of problems and areas to improve on as a community so it can grow and build itself.
Biology junior Tyleyah Grimes said her key takeaways from the event were knowing that they have support and figuring out how to act on it, in addition to the community’s issues she had already known about.
“As Black students, if you want to see a change at this school, you should show up to events where they're asking you what the changes that you want to see for yourself,” Grimes said. “You are the one that is going to experience it.”
Criminal justice senior Kentrell Horton said he felt this discussion was important due to one saying: “You can never win when the family feuds.”
“If everybody's feuding, how are we gonna work on real issues?” Horton said.
Boyo said that due to her experience as a new staff member on campus, she enjoys hearing from students’ point of view. As a recent college graduate, she has her own opinions, but noted that this is a different institution with different students of different generations.
“What I wish for, and I'm looking forward to in the future is, honestly, more students of color, especially our black students, being a part of those conversations,” Boyo said. “You can't talk about change and then not want to that want to be a part of the change.”
She said that she was shocked at the similarity of issues between her generation and the current students’ generation. She liked that although the group in attendance was small, the students present were showing up and willing to talk about change.
“We have to come together, right? We're solving almost any issue, you can't really solve any issues alone as a person in general,” Grimes said. “It's important to have these spaces to be able to talk about it.”
