Students close out first week with music, food and friends at Welcome Back BBQ

Students line up to grab a burger during the Welcome Back BBQ Aug. 26 at the west lawn behind the MAC. Hundreds of students attended the event and went through the line to assemble their burger.

Music blasted through the Maverick Activities Center’s west lawn while students lined up for free burgers and games at the Welcome Back BBQ.

Hosted by UTA Apartment and Residence Life and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Welcome Back BBQ is a staple of Maverick Stampede. Mari Duncan, Apartment and Residence Life director, said the event invites students to come together, get to know each other and feel part of the community. 

Residence director Katie Crowe said she believes more students are attending UTA’s events because they’re excited about getting closer to “normal” student life after the pandemic.

“I think everyone seems very excited this year about events, especially in this first week of school,” Crowe said. “I feel like every event – not only our own, but other departments – have had really good turnout[s].” 

The sun sets over the crowd of students eating at the Welcome Back BBQ Aug. 26 at the west lawn behind the MAC. The event offered free burgers to attendees.

Liberal arts freshman Jonathan Venegas commutes to class but is enjoying his first week on campus because everyone is so friendly. 

“I'm hungry, and I’ve barely eaten all day, and I want to be a part of the UTA community,” he said on why he came to the event.

Chants echoed from behind the field as sororities and fraternities approached, one led by theater senior Emely Garcia, president of Alpha Chi Omega.

“It's a chant we use whenever we go through recruitment, and just to get girls hyped up,” she said.

Students close out first week with music, food and friends at Welcome Back BBQ

Students laugh and dance at the Welcome Back BBQ Aug. 26 at the west lawn behind the MAC. The event hosted a live DJ.

Sororities use events like these to recruit potential members and spread awareness of Greek life, Garcia said.

Thomas ‘DJ Swerve’ Hervey played music for the Welcome Back BBQ like he has done for years, and said he remembers looking for cheap food at similar events when he was in college.

“Events like this [are] so great,” he said. “Because it’s something you can not only eat at, but you [can] make some new friends, people you probably didn’t talk to on a normal basis.”

