Students build up their future at the RISE Academy

The College of Business is launching a program to support underrepresented demographics through mentorship, internships and hands-on experience.
The RISE Academy, which stands for resilience, integrity, selflessness and excellence, is accessible to business students from all classifications. It provides experiential learning, interactions with faculty scholars and engagement with professionals and leaders to enhance leadership and professional skills.
The program primarily ensures students will gain employment and determine if their current career is a great fit before walking at graduation, said Philisa Stanford, the college’s director of diversity, racial equity and inclusion. Participants will work multiple internships and get acclimated to corporate America.
Marketing senior Felicia Urban said Stanford encouraged her to join the program. Urban came to UTA looking for a place that would cultivate her to be a professional and said the smaller classes and networking opportunities have helped her.
“I knew what my goals were and what the academy’s goals are aligned really well,” she said. “So I did think that I would get in just because it’s the inaugural class, and I knew that I could contribute to the group and also that they could really contribute to me.”
While there’s no required GPA, applicants must be in good academic standing with the college, provide letters of recommendation, participate in required activities and be a pre-business, business intended or declared business major, according to the academy’s website.
Jhonniece Meeks, coordinator of diversity, racial equity and inclusion in the college, said working on this program and being in higher education generates her passion for helping students discover and use their interests.
Scholarship opportunities are available for those who see the value in RISE Academy and apply, Meeks said. For now, the academy will have monthly face-to-face meetings with the students.
Students accepted will also earn a “Managing Diversity and Inclusion in Organizations” undergraduate certificate. The certificate equips students with knowledge of workplace diversity and was established in response to industry demand for employees with knowledge of the topic, according to COBA’s website.
Urban’s post-graduate plan is to work with social media, digital marketing and strategy at an agency, she said.
“I know that I am graduating this spring, but I’ve still been able to make really awesome connections with the professors and staff members that run the program,” she said. “They’ve already given me incredible advice for internships and fellowships that I’ve been applying for.”
@AshleyHUTA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.