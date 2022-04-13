Students boil down simple recipes perfect for dorm life

From new classes to classmates, newly independent students have many things to stress about, and dinner should not be one of them. No matter how easy it may be to live off cereal and frozen pizza, it’s important to have a backup plan for when the ramen runs thin.
Broadcasting junior Makayla Miller said learning new recipes may help students fall in love with the art of cooking and teach themselves new skills every day.
“When you’re on your own, and you’re on your last buck and don’t have any money to go toward DoorDash or whatever, then you can kind of scramble stuff together in the kitchen and make a full-course meal,” Miller said.
Here are six easy recipes for students to make at home.
Honey hot chicken tenders
With a little more effort and attention, Miller said students can make crispy chicken tenders with a few ingredients and an air fryer. She said air fryers cook faster than an oven and are healthier than traditional cooking with oil.
Miller starts by sprinkling frozen, raw chicken tenderloins with seasoned salt, paprika, cayenne, chili powder, onion powder and garlic powder.
She recommends adding the seasonings to buttermilk and marinating the chicken in the refrigerator to soak up the mixture for three to four hours, though this could be skipped or shortened.
“If you don’t let your meat sit in the marinade, it’s kinda just gonna taste like regular chicken with no flavor,” she said. “The longer you sit it in the marinade the more the flavor actually seeps into the chicken.”
Once the chicken is seasoned and marinated, Miller covers the strips in all-purpose flour mixed with cornstarch and the seasonings used earlier.
She said shaking the strips and coater together in a plastic bag minimizes the mess and maximizes coater coverage.
She cooks the strips in her air fryer at 450 F for at most 20 minutes then serves them with honey and Louisiana hot sauce.
Vegetarian roast
Business management junior Sydney Gerdel said it’s been difficult but fun to create her own recipes since she moved into a house.
Gerdel said roasted vegetables are one of her main dinners, consisting of yellow potatoes, broccoli, zucchini and asparagus and the occasional meat for protein.
After glazing the vegetables in olive oil and minced garlic, Gerdel seasons them with garlic powder, salt and pepper and throws it all in a 375 degree oven for about 30 minutes.
Banana oatmeal cookies
When she wants a filling dessert, Gerdel makes four-ingredient cookies with bananas, oatmeal, chocolate chips and peanut butter.
To make the cookies, she mashes up a few bananas and mixes them with a couple spoonfuls of peanut butter and quick oats.
“I kinda just eyeball it every time,” she said. “I do a tablespoon of honey and some chocolate chips, and you pretty much just roll them up into cookie shapes.”
After putting them in the oven at 400 F for 12 to 15 minutes, she said they’re good to go.
Gerdel recommends asking grandparents and friends for recipe suggestions as a starting point to cooking independently.
“Figuring out how to cook for yourself, especially when it’s just you – when you’re just cooking for one person – can be hard to do,” she said. “But once you figure it out, it can definitely save money, and it’s easier to eat healthy.”
Homemade bagel bites
Perfect for late nights, Miller recommends making customized bagel bites out of extra food lying around by smothering sliced-up bagels in pizza sauce then adding cheese, pepperoni and any other toppings desired, she said.
“Once you get that done, I put it in the air fryer maybe for 15 to 10 minutes,” she said. “It actually tasted way better than the frozen ones that you get from the store.
Chicken fajitas
Business management junior Mason Marchbanks said he mainly enjoys cooking for other people. When he cooks for himself, it’s mostly for budgeting and health reasons.
One of his go-tos is chicken fajitas. He starts with flattening out chicken breasts and seasoning them with cayenne, garlic powder, salt and pepper.
While Marchbanks prefers cooking the chicken on a grill, he said a well-oiled skillet also works for people who only have a stovetop.
He then wraps cooked chicken in flour tortillas with shredded cheese and homemade salsa. Combining the fajitas with a side of rice and refried beans makes for a well-rounded meal, he said.
For salsa, he blends half a pound of tomatillos, one teaspoon of garlic powder and salt, half a cup of minced onion, three tablespoons of chopped cilantro, half of an avocado, two tablespoons of lime juice and few serranos or jalapeños for spice.
“I’ll grill the tomatillos and all the peppers on a grill or a pan,” he said. “That’s gonna get me, not a charred taste, but more of a smokehouse-type salsa.”
Burrito bowls
Gerdel said she takes minute-rice and throws it together with her roasted vegetables to make burrito bowls.
She adds some precooked shredded chicken from the store and tops it all with some dressing, she said.
