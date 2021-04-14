Teaching a language is unlike almost any other subject, and language professors and students have dealt with unique challenges during the pandemic.
Learning a language is centered around interactions and conversations between students and professors. The online shift has made this method of teaching all the more difficult.
Ignacio Ruiz-Pèrez, interim Modern Languages Department chair and professor, said although grammar and vocabulary may be important for learning a new language, there is more emphasis on conversations and cultural approach.
“The main goal is that our students have an idea of the culture,” Ruiz-Pèrez said.
In the classroom, the instructor uses as little English as possible to encourage students to speak the foreign language.
With online learning, these methods are more difficult to practice. A communicative approach means interacting directly with the student, Ruiz-Pèrez said. There is a barrier that comes with the online formats, as they do not fully provide the same student interaction.
Ruiz-Pèrez said teaching languages differs from teaching other disciplines because studying a language, pronunciation or how to express an idea all require specific skills.
Neal Liang, Chinese assistant professor of instruction, said language courses aren’t knowledge-based, but rather skill-based. The teaching format enables students in a classroom to learn from mistakes and get positive feedback from their instructors.
Before the pandemic, Liang would use the classroom’s blackboard to write and instruct students, but now he does not have a physical tool to aid with lectures.
Another issue Liang faces is not being able to detect facial expressions from students if they don’t understand a concept. He said not everyone is willing to turn on their cameras during a lesson, and he has to call on students alphabetically to guarantee their participation.
To Liang, one advantage to using technology to teach is being able to organize online breakout rooms, or students grouped together to complete an assignment, which he finds more efficient than in-person rooms, due to interferences in a classroom.
Christopher Mudd, political science junior with a French minor, said there has been an increase in textbook reading and a decrease in verbal responses in general.
“Some people are not in the best audio environments, some people don't mute their mics, so you have a lot of background noise, reverb,” Mudd said.
Mudd said there are fewer people participating in class when they are asked to write answers in chat boxes, which results in only the same people giving answers.
Because his professor needs to share their screen during lecture, the experience is challenging as he is not able to see others’ faces and their expressions, Mudd said.
As a result, Mudd practices French less than he would have if he were attending the course in person because there isn’t as much verbal communication, he said.
However, the efforts made to work with language students online have been notable during the pandemic. Ruiz-Pèrez said instructors have been trying to help students in unique ways to minimize the effects of the pandemic.
“I need to acknowledge our instructors, our students, they've been doing an extraordinary work,” said Ruiz-Pèrez.
