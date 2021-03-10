UTA announced Tuesday it’s holding in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, and students reacted with a mixture of doubt, delight and contentment.
This is the largest group of graduates UTA has ever had to prepare, said Stephanie McAlpine, associate director of communications for Student Affairs. 2020 is believed to be the first time UTA commencement has been postponed, said Michael Barera, university and labor archivist, in an email.
Mechanical engineering alumnus Alberto Rueda-Muñoz said he will attend the commencement at his mother’s advice. He is the first person in his family to graduate from college.
Rueda-Muñoz said he was sad, but not too disappointed when the commencement was postponed last semester.
With COVID-19 still going on, if it is safer to push it back, then the university should do it, he said.
“I am personally not stressed about it if they push it back another six months, another year,” Rueda-Muñoz said. “I’m not stressed about it as long as it will be safe.”
Physics senior Oshina Jagtap said she was so excited when she saw the university’s announcement that she signed up for the in-person commencement on the spot. However, she has concerns about COVID-19.
Until the announcement, she only focused on earning her degree and did not pay attention to her graduation since she believed it was happening virtually, she said.
“Now that it’s finally happening in person, and I’m gonna be walking the stage, it feels more real,” she said.
Social work senior Connor Nickerson will also be graduating this semester and has already signed up for the in-person ceremony.
“I think it’s awesome that it’s at Globe Life, and I’m excited that it’s a real graduation,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson was hoping for an in-person graduation because it is a big deal that he has made it this far, he said.
The university has been discussing the possibility of an in-person ceremony since last fall, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Accelerated vaccination rates, good compliance with masks and other safety protocols, and the availability of a large venue make it possible to do an in-person graduation ceremony, said UTA spokesperson Jeff Carlton.
Although the university tried to make virtual graduation special last year, they heard loud and clear that walking on stage is very important to the students, McAlpine said.
Her team didn’t want to have a ceremony and not include everyone that hadn’t had the opportunity to walk in-person, she said.
Rueda-Muñoz said he thought it was still too early to do an in-person commencement.
“I think UTA and the entire system is getting a little ahead of themselves, if I’m going to be quite honest,” he said.
Rueda-Muñoz said he does not plan to shake people’s hands and will be paying attention to the university’s protocols during the ceremony. He’s concerned about whether the university will sanitize their hands after shaking hands with other students or handing out diplomas.
Nickerson said even though he is vaccinated and his parents are already scheduled for vaccinations soon, they will keep their masks on and practice social distancing at the in-person ceremony.
“I think Globe Life is a great place to have it because it’s huge, and I think there’s enough space there for everyone to stay somewhat distanced,” he said. “So hopefully, the university’s just aware of that and taking all of that into account.”
To ensure the best planning for the ceremony, McAlpine said it is important for students to register by March 17 through MarchingOrder. More details about the ceremony will be available during the week of March 22.
She said the university is looking to honor around 1,500 graduates per ceremony and plans to do at most three ceremonies each day. Guests will be sitting in pods similar to those at current sport events.
Students who do not feel safe at an in-person ceremony will have the option to participate in a virtual ceremony, which will be held concurrently for May graduates.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.