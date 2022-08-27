Students and alumni connect over college experiences at First-Generation Brunch and Alumni Mixer

The ambience was bright as blue, white and orange balloons welcomed students, alumni and faculty to participate in the second-annual First-Generation Brunch and Alumni Mixer on Saturday.
The First-Generation Brunch and Alumni mixer is an event organized by Transition Programs and Services. It welcomes students who are the first in their family to attend a four-year university.
The event invited alumni to speak about their experiences as first-generation students. It also spread awareness about the many resources available at UTA that help first-generation students navigate college life.
Patrick Jackson, Transition Programs and Services assistant director, manages the first-generation initiatives at UTA and said he was a former first-generation college student.
“First-generation students need additional support,” Jackson said. “I was also a former first-generation college student, and I can just remember not knowing a lot of things when I started, and I just kind of learned on the go.”
Around 270 students registered to attend, and Jackson said the high turnout is probably because of the excitement of the department and first-generation students’ initiatives.
He said having programs and events directed to first-generation students is something they have always wanted, and he hopes this event will become a tradition at UTA.
As attendees settled at their tables in the ballroom, a presentation was projected on two screens. Students talked amongst each other and engaged with questions at each table to open conversations between first-generation students and alumni.
Finance senior Jocelyn Sanchez said she feels happy her mom will see her graduate. She said none of her family graduated from a university, and it will be one of her mother’s biggest accomplishments for her.
After students had a chance to talk with the alumni, everyone swarmed the tables filled with waffles, bacon, chicken tenders and other food options. Then first-generation alumni and faculty gave speeches about their own experiences navigating college as first-generation students.
Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, said during her college years, she got a campus job where her work supervisors became her mentors and helped her apply for graduate school, something her parents knew nothing about. CQD: Nagy 0:30 TC)
“I stand here because I have a career that I love, with a message that ‘Yes, college is for you,’” Nagy said.
After her speech, attendees were invited to sing. Everyone in the ballroom stood up and began to chant in cohesion. Laughter and conversation spread across the ballroom as guests enjoyed their visit.
Psychology junior Kiara Thompson said being a first-generation student has driven her to graduate and be an inspiration to her family. She said she attended the event to connect with students among the first-generation community and to help others as a first-generation student herself.
Many tables were filled with gifts, prizes and games for attendees to enjoy. As students began to leave, they picked one up and mingled with the newly formed connections they made.
“My advice for first-generation students is to be active in your college journey… Ultimately, college is about finding yourself, and finding what your purpose here is,” Jackson said. “We all have intersecting identities... So just really embracing all of the identities that you have and carrying that with you every single day.”
