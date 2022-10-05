Student Senate resolutions call for two building name changes due to controversial past

The Student Senate introduced two resolutions focused on renaming two campus buildings due to their controversial namesakes during the general body meeting Tuesday.
The two resolutions called for the name change of the University Center and Woolf Hall, which wouldn’t be the first time a UTA building’s name would be called on to change due to allegations of racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. This occurred after former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force to research the issue and the group determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” hopes to establish a committee that would determine whether or not to remove the reference to former university President Jack Woolf from the engineering building, Woolf Hall, according to the resolution. The resolution asks the committee to be composed of 50% students.
The resolution cites that Woolf continued the segregation policy despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in Brown v. Board and Sweatt v. Painter, which established racial segregation and rejecting applicants based on their race as unconstitutional.
Woolf also supported Confederate ideologies, per the resolution.
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” aims to strip former university President Ernest Hereford’s namesake and bust from the UC for allegedly allowing racist activities on campus, according to the resolution. Some alleged actions, such as allowing Blackface and minstrel shows on campus, were during his tenure.
The resolution calls for a binding referendum — a strict vote — and Liberal Arts senator Yaseen Tasnif expressed support for it, and said as a person of color, it hurts him to see a building named after someone with Hereford’s alleged past.
Mark Napieralski, art and history senior, authored both resolutions and said it took about two and a half months of research.
“UTA is one of the leading campuses for diversity and yet we have not one, but two buildings that are named for unironic white-supremacist segregationists who fought to make sure that we are not the campus that we are today,” Napieralski said. “Where we are today is in spite of them, not because of them.”
In 2018, Napieralski proposed a similar resolution, using much of the same language as Resolution 22-16, citing alleged racism by Hereford, such as “creation of an environment where mock-slave auctions were an authorized school-sanctioned event” and claims that Hereford pushed for the college to adopt the Confederate flag as the school’s flag in 1952, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
At the time, former university President Vistasp Karbhari formed an investigative task force, which found Hereford not guilty of the allegations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
It went to committee and was killed the same year, said John Hillas, Student Government assistant director.
How thin-skinned you ignorant children are! You feel the need to infuse your woke pablum into everything you do, which - in this case - is little more than a virtue-signaling exercise that seeks to tear down the legacies of two dead men. So brave of you to go after the rhetorical low-hanging fruit that is the cultural demonization of leaders from bygone eras! Never mind the fact that UTA owes its status as a four-year university to the contributions of President Hereford. Without his advocacy, it might have been many more years before UTA would grant Baccalaureate degrees to its graduates - two of whom were my parents in 1974. The stilted inability of today's student "leadership" to subjectively distinguish the dichotomies of past and present is the pathetic hallmark of your generation. You have been conditioned to regard as threatening any historical figure who doesn't conform to the ideological Jello mold of the "woke" milieu. I suppose I don't need to poll the Student Senate for its collective opinions of George Washington or Thomas Jefferson. They were clearly evil because they weren't forward-thinking enough to realize that owning slaves in the 18th century would send traumatized 21st century undergrads scurrying to their safe spaces. *My* Founding Fathers (*because I am proud to claim them*) would denounce the lazy vilification of historical figures whose occasional rough edges are put under the overzealous scrutiny of modern social magnifying glasses. They would doubtlessly encourage all of us to dedicate ourselves to our own enrichment by focusing on the everchanging educational needs of our nation's future rather than dwelling on picayune scrutinies of men who aren't here to defend themselves. Do better, children.
