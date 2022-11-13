Student Government Centennial honors organization’s history

Generations of Student Government members gathered in the Bluebonnet Ballroom to honor 100 years of the organization during the Student Government Centennial Celebration on Friday.
Since 1922, Student Government has been a way for students to participate in policy making that directly affects their educational and campus experience at the university, according to the university’s website.
Alumni were greeted in the ballroom with tables filled with food ranging from sliders to cake. As they filled their plates, former Student Government members greeted each other, saying hello to former colleagues or introducing themselves to new people.
Jennifer Taylor, former Student Body president from 2011 to 2013 and former Student Government adviser, began the night by welcoming alumni back to campus.
“Tonight is about catching up with old friends, reminiscing about the good ol’ days and celebrating the impact of this amazing organization,” she said.
Taylor then welcomed UTA President Jennifer Cowley to the stage. Cowley acknowledged the effect each generation of Student Government members had on campus. She said because of the organization’s leadership over the last 100 years, UTA has blossomed.
“It is amazing that we have had that many years of Student Government,” Cowley said.
She spoke about some of the major changes that occurred because of the organization, such as the simplification of how the university organizes registration. She said in the ‘70s, enrollment opened for students alphabetically, but because of Student Government raising concerns to the university at the time, they were able to improve it by making it based on credit hours instead.
“Today we have a better system that gives preference by credit hour of seniority in which students get to register that ensures that our students get into the classes they need to graduate on time,” Cowley said. “This was an important institutional process change that came directly from Student Government.”
Cowley also mentioned other achievements, such as the creation of study days on the academic calendar and Wednesday noon enrichment hour, which helped campus transportation evolve. She said it’s fascinating to see how similar issues are to ones in the past.
Cowley spoke on some of the issues the current administration is discussing, such as the university’s history and how it can appropriately recognize its past, childcare for student parents and community pride.
“It’s important that we have an active and vibrant Student Government, and that cannot be understated,” she said.
After her speech, she then introduced Texas Senator Royce West, the first Black Student Body president, to the stage where he discussed his time in the organization.
“There’s no other place I’d rather be this evening — other than watching ‘Black Panther,’” West said.
West, who served as Student Body president from 1974 to 1975, said some issues he was particularly focused on were student safety and funding for the organization. He expressed how gracious he was to attend the event and thanked Cowley for her work as university president before stepping off the stage.
Taylor returned to the stage after West, discussing how important the organization was to her. She said serving as Student Body president was an eye-opening experience that altered her career path, and allowed her to connect with peers and mentors who later became lifelong friends.
She reflected on the effect her late mentor Jeff Sorensen, former assistant vice president for Student Affairs, had on her.
“He was a man of few words, but everything he said was impactful,” Taylor said. “As a student leader, I hung on to each and every word.”
At the time, she said she didn’t realize Sorensen was preparing her to take his seat as Student Government adviser. When he retired, his plan came to fruition. She said while she enjoyed being Student Body president, she thought serving as an adviser was more rewarding.
She then told a story about one of the biggest changes to occur while she was an adviser.
In fall 2016, she said a few members walked into her office, looking to overhaul what was then called Student Congress’s structure. They wanted to change the single-branch Student Congress to a three-branch Student Government, mirroring state and federal governments.
She told the students to write a proposal and necessary amendments if they were going to go through with it. A few weeks later, the students returned with what she asked for. The changes were implemented in August 2017, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Seth Ressl, involvement and engagement senior director, said some closing remarks to cap off the night.
“Tonight is about celebration and recognition,” Ressl said. “I hope that your time with us this evening has allowed you the chance to laugh, catch up, visit, tell stories and connect with those you maybe haven’t seen in a while, and also reconnect with those that you’ve seen regularly. So today, here at UTA, we’re glad you’re here.”
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.