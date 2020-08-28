Student Society of Real Estate to hold virtual speaker series events throughout fall semester

The Student Society of Real Estate is set to hold virtual events throughout the fall semester, with its first speaker presentation scheduled for Thursday.
All events will be held virtually through Zoom and will be recorded and posted on the organization’s website, said Kanti Shetty, organization vice president and real estate graduate student. Lily Moore, owner and broker at Lily Moore Realty, will kick the speaker series off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday by talking about how to become a real estate sales agent and broker.
Students from any major can sign up for the events and attend, Shetty said. The Student Society of Real Estate wants to make real estate more transparent and accessible for students, according to the MavOrgs website.
This semester the organization will hold its events online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each session will last 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A to conclude each session, Shetty said.
“The objective of the society is to engage [with] students, give them a platform beyond the campus studies, classroom education and also expose them to the real world, which is challenging,” Shetty said.
Speakers for this semester include Tom Hart, Grand Prairie city manager, and Julie Lynch, associate professor of practice at UT-Dallas. Other speakers include real estate professionals from around the Metroplex.
Michael Tran, capital markets associate at Colliers International, will discuss three types of investors: stable investors, value-add investors, and office and industrial developers. Tran will speak Sept. 9.
Tran said real estate is important to learn about because no matter where people are in life, the topic will always come up. There are always going to be people curious about and involved in real estate, whether it's residential or commercial. Unlike stocks, he said, real estate is a physical asset that will always be there even if the value goes down.
When speakers share their experiences and successes, it can encourage students to take up a career in real estate, Shetty said.
Aalim Bakari, CEO and managing director of Viktory Capital, said he will talk about essential skills, such as tenacity and mental toughness, that are not taught in classrooms. Bakari will speak Sept. 17.
“You have to have the mental toughness and tenacity,” Bakari said. “Because you are going to be told ‘no’ a lot. You have to be able to handle rejection and disappointment and still get up the next day and get back out there.”
More information about the organization and its list of speakers are available at https://utassre.wixsite.com/realestate.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.