Student Service Allocation Committee holds last public hearing of the fall

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19 on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Anna Geyer

Student Affairs hosted a Student Service Fee Allocation Hearings event via Microsoft Teams on Tuesday.

During the semester’s final public hearing session, the Student Service Allocation Committee listened to presentations made by three departments requesting an increase in funds from the Student Service fee: UTA’s Division of Student Success, Counseling and Psychological Services, and Student Affairs.

Two other sessions were hosted last week, said Molly Albart, assistant vice president for Student Affairs, in an email.

Next, the committee will deliberate in a private setting before making recommendations to Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, and interim President Teik Lim, Albart said.

The all-student committee makes budgetary recommendations for university departments and offices that receive student service fee funding, including Student Publications, Off-Campus Mavericks, the Parent and Family Center, and Multicultural Affairs.

