Student senators passed two resolutions Tuesday night regarding the removal of presenter item fees for student organizations and free water bottles on campus.
Resolution “HDMI—No You Didn’t!” passed with a 22-1 vote. The resolution will allow students and student organizations to avoid the fees associated with the use of presenter items during scheduled events in meeting rooms.
Presenter items include TVs, projectors and HDMI cables needed for conducting meetings. Organizations can reserve meeting rooms for free but have to pay to use UTA presenter items.
“If these rooms are free,” said Brooke Ramey, Division of Student Success senator and Special Affairs Committee chair. “Why can’t the presenter items be free for use as well?”
Research conducted by the Special Affairs Committee concluded that fees to rent the presenter items ranged from $25 or more to utilize presentation equipment that is already available in meeting rooms.
Senators passed the “Hydration To Go” resolution with a 24-1 vote. The resolution allows for free water to be distributed to students in the Central Library, University Center, The Commons and the Maverick Activities Center.
With free water bottles already offered on campus, the resolution was previously amended to allow students to scan their student IDs to keep track of inventory, according to the resolution document. Students are currently limited to two free bottles of water per day.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, water fountains around campus have remained closed throughout the semester. Research conducted by the Community Affairs Committee concluded that the most inexpensive water bottle sold on campus costs $1.75.
Paul Kittle, Student Affairs senior associate vice president, said in an email that an existing partnership with PepsiCo provided UTA with cases of bottled water that were left over from large campus events that have not taken place due to the pandemic. The bottles were reallocated for this service.
Meghan Flynn, College of Science senator, cited a prior resolution, “Sustainability Central” that would provide the campus with more recycle-only bins, helping to alleviate the added waste of the water bottles.
Both resolutions are now headed to the executive branch for ratification.
The senate will meet again Nov. 24, when two other resolutions will be debated.
The resolution “Please Pass the Grades” would allow students enrolled in all-online or hybrid classes for the fall 2020 semester to opt into a pass/fail grading system. It is still being discussed by the Student Affairs Committee.
The other proposal to be discussed is “Adulting 101.” This resolution aims to create an elective course that would provide students with information regarding loans, insurance, credit, banking and taxes.
Correction: This article was updated with corrected information. The Student Senate passed two resolutions Tuesday night.
