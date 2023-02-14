Student Senate unanimously passes resolution on renaming Woolf Hall

After months of deliberation, the Student Senate unanimously passed Resolution 22-17, "Renaming Woolf Hall," during its general body meeting Tuesday.
The resolution called for the establishment of a committee to determine if former university President Jack Woolf's namesake should be removed from the building due to an alleged racist history. It also requests that 50% of the committee be comprised of students.
There was a special session Feb. 11 where the Student Affairs committee determined whether to advance Resolution 22-17 to the senate. It passed unanimously during that meeting as well.
The resolution will now move to the Student Body President for implementation through the Executive Branch, where it will then await approval from university administration.
Progressive Student Union member Mark Napieralski, who wrote the resolution, said the best outcome of the movement would be to remove Woolf's name, have the PSU’s vice president on the new committee and replace the name with one that still represents the school’s history but also encourages diversity, equity and inclusion.
“The solution is to take the names that celebrate white supremacy down and put up names that celebrate diversity,” Napieralski said.
Last Wednesday, the PSU held a protest rallying for the renaming of Woolf Hall and the University Center, which is named after former university President Ernest Hereford. They also suggested that Woolf Hall be named after Ernest McMillan instead, who helped remove the Confederate theme from campus in 1970, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Resolution 22-17 was introduced in October simultaneously with Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” which aims to remove Hereford’s namesake and bust from the UC due to allegedly allowing racist activities on campus.
In 2018, a similar resolution to remove Hereford’s name and bust from the UC died in committee due to lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
If the name change occurs, it wouldn’t be the first time the university has changed a name because of alleged racism. Davis Hall, named after former university administrator Edward Davis, was renamed to the University Administration Building in 2021. Former interim President Teik Lim formed a task force that later determined “Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
