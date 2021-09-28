Student Senate introduced a new resolution and inducted three new senators during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Resolution 21-08, “Green, Clean, Solar Dream,” a new resolution authored by Hanan Boukhaima, College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs senator, was introduced. It calls for the university to install solar panels on the roof of 14 buildings.
According to a university report, the project would pay for itself in under two years.
The report states the investment would cost $2.9 million, but would save $1.6 million annually in electricity costs, for a pay-back time of 1.7 years.
The resolution garnered four sponsors and was assigned to the Special Affairs Committee for further research.
Nursing freshman Samip Niraula, Zane Benavidez-Martínez, education and history senior and Allison Fenske, construction management and interdisciplinary studies senior, were sworn in as senators.
Niraula, College of Nursing senator, said he is excited to work with other senators and is proud to represent international students and the LGBTQIA+ community.
He said nursing majors are not active in Student Government, but he understands that’s because of the rigorous coursework. He will work to organize events where nursing students can bring their issues to his attention and he will address those issues with the Student Government, he said.
“If anyone has any problem about anything or would want to discuss, I’m always open to people,” he said.
Benavidez-Martínez, College of Education senator, is the representation that they wished they would have seen growing up, they said.
“I am very confident in being able to represent them to the best of my abilities,” Benavidez-Martínez said.
Fenske, Honors College senator, said she is excited to see what she can achieve in her new position. She looks forward to representing the Honors College and being of service to the people in her major.
“[I’m] always open to a conversation, always willing to lend an ear and hear what’s going on,” she said.
