Student Senate resolution calls for student vote on increasing student union fee

Since the late ’80s, the university has not increased the student union fee. The campus administration is now proposing an increase to expand and update the University Center.
In a recent presentation to the Student Senate, John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations, demonstrated how increasing the student union fees would help improve the UC, which has not been updated internally since 1987.
The student union fee is a required part of tuition that helps maintain and improve the Student Union Building and its programs, according to the UTA website.
During the meeting, the Senate also introduced Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!”, authored and sponsored by Jacqueline Avila, College of Liberal Arts student senator and political science senior. The resolution calls for a referendum to be held during the next general student election, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Fees are $39 per semester. If the majority of the student body votes for the referendum, the increase in fees wouldn’t be implemented until the UC expansion makes significant progress, potentially by fall 2026. Students union fees would then increase to $150 for the spring and fall and $75 per summer semester.
A referendum is put on the general election ballots to ask for the opinion of the entire student body, Avila said.
If Resolution 22-01 passes the Community Affairs Committee, it will return to the Student Senate to be voted on. The general student body will then vote on whether to increase the fee via a general election ballot in April.
In June 2019, the Texas Senate passed House Bill 2718, which would allow the student union fee to increase given a majority student vote. The UT System Board of Regents then authorized UTA to have a student vote Aug. 15, 2019.
Campus administration then proposed the idea to the Student Senate. Avila then wrote the resolution, which was submitted to the Senate in January.
The resolution proposal was delayed due to COVID-19.
“I think it’s important that students get a say in this,” she said.
Hall’s presentation compared UTA’s student union fee to various universities, including other UT System schools.
UTA’s student union fee is the second lowest out of the 10 schools compared. If the increased fee is implemented, UTA would have the third-highest student union fee, according to his presentation.
Before the pandemic, UTA assessed the UC’s infrastructure and various mechanical and electrical systems.
Approximately 70% of lighting systems are obsolete and need updating to the current energy code, and 50% of outlet wiring needs replacing, according to Hall’s presentation.
The increased student union fee would generate $6.9 million annually, he said. The project may cost between $10 to $12 million.
Alongside renovations, the UC would expand an estimated 50,000 square feet to the west side of the building.
The last major renovation to the UC was the addition of the new north entry in September 2020.
UC improvements would be both internal and external, Hall said.
The building would merge with the UC mall and plaza, include more outdoor spaces and connect to Woolf Hall. Inside, the building would let in more natural light, he said.
Even if the referendum passes and the student body provides a majority vote, the UT System Board of Regents will meet again to give final approval, Hall said.
The student union fee increase is a good idea since UTA is a growing community, said Cherryl Maria Bibin, College of Engineering student senator and computer science engineering junior.
“The voice so far is that there aren’t enough office spaces in the UC for organizations to have their meetings or to conduct certain team building programs on campus,” Bibin said. “An overall development in the UC particularly would be a great help.”
Social work sophomore Vrunda Satpanthi said the UC doesn’t need renovations, and it isn’t worth the fee increase.
“Either way the resources are getting used, whether it’s now or in a couple of years. That resource could be used somewhere else,” Satpanthi said. “For the UC, I feel it doesn’t really matter.”
Nursing freshman Xylia Alvarez said she plans to go to UTA for five years and thinks expanding the UC is a good idea because it would add more space.
The student union fee increase would be worth it because many current freshmen will be around for years, some studying at the university even longer than she will, she said.
Alvarez said the exact amount the fee will increase doesn’t change her opinion.
“I think it’s OK, the way it is, but the expansion, if they do expand it, they should expand maybe the food, not the space,” she said.
Bibin is part of the Community Affairs Committee, which is researching the resolution and discussing further actions.
To students who oppose the increased fee or the UC expansion, Bibin said she’d explain how it would be an investment for the university’s future.
“I feel like if we have a potential to pass legislation and provide future students with a better campus, then I feel like we shouldn’t be hindering it,” she said.
Satpanthi said if the fee increase happens, she’d like to see it used for creating more personal study spaces for students instead.
Jacob Wernette, a Supreme Court justice for Student Senate and political science freshman, encourages students to attend the Student Senate meetings and make their voices heard.
Students can attend the Student Senate general body meetings, held at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday, either in person in the Student Government upper chambers on the third floor of the UC or through the link in the Student Government’s Instagram bio.
“I think the best way for [students] to move forward with us and to move forward with them is to bring their voices and their opinions to the meetings,” Wernette said.
