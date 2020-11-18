Student senators passed a resolution to cut required meal plans for students in university housing, but its implementation may be delayed.
The legislature passed the “Cut that Expense!” resolution Oct. 13 with a 22-2 vote, but it has yet to be passed along to the executive branch as the legislature works to finish the paperwork for the plan. The implementation process could be delayed due to current vendor contracts, said David Nguyen, External Relations committee chairperson.
Meal plans are a required expense for students living in residence halls on campus. While they have the option to choose the meal plan they want, they do not have the ability to opt out of plans entirely.
A contract with Chartwells Higher Ed, the company that runs UTA’s dining services, lasts until 2028, University Center director David Albart said in an email. Meal plans help to determine the overall pricing model.
Albart said that a repeal of the mandatory plans would mean that the university would have to renegotiate dining contracts with vendors.
The resolution, if implemented, would allow for any on-campus resident to opt out of meal plans.
Following the demolition of Brazos Hall in 2018, Lipscomb Hall became the only dormitory that was financially reasonable for low-income students, according to the resolution. Lipscomb Hall North and South began requiring meal plans in the 2019-20 academic year, according to a University Housing flyer.
The university designated Lipscomb Hall as a quarantine space since spring for students who were diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to it. Students living on campus with no alternative living options can quarantine or self-isolate at the residence hall.
There are four plan options for students living in on-campus residence halls, with purchase options ranging from the Platinum plan, the most expensive, to the Bronze plan, the least expensive. All plans provide students with the ability to choose between dining hall meals and restaurants on campus.
A breakdown of the plans as laid out by the University Housing department shows that even the cheapest option, the Bronze plan, costs $1,662.20 per semester for on-campus students in the 2020-21 academic year.
Plans give students a set number of meals per semester as well as a tiered amount of Dining Dollars that can be used at the restaurants on campus, according to the housing department.
Social work senior Connor Nickerson, who spoke to the senate about the resolution, feels that meal plans should be mandatory for first-year college students. Students with a meal plan have a good safety net, allowing them to focus on classes and extracurricular activities instead of groceries, he said in an email.
Nickerson had previously worked as a resident adviser at a university outside of Texas[waiting for university name{awaiting confirmation}] and spoke about his experiences with students who enjoyed the independence of living on campus but had to move back home to save on expenses.
While Nickerson supports meal plans as a whole, he sees the need for change, citing that many universities have some type of requirement for freshmen but that upperclassmen should have the ability to opt out.
Electrical engineering freshman Christopher Bowman selected the Gold meal plan and said that he overestimated how he would use the plan he chose, referring to the amount of Dining Dollars he had to spend this semester. Christopher said that he anticipates having leftover money on his account and that selecting a different plan would have worked better for him.
Exercise science junior Kayla Christian, who chose the Bronze option, said she likes the meal plan but would have preferred more plan options to pick from. She feels she is spending more on the plan than she would have normally spent on occasionally eating out and groceries.
The resolution awaits passage to the executive branch, which will determine its implementation process.
