Student Senate provides update on ‘Renaming Davis Hall’ resolution

Student Senate gave an update on past resolutions during its first virtual general body meeting of the semester Tuesday.
Resolution “Renaming Davis Hall” has been presented to interim President Teik Lim, who formed a university task force comprising faculty, staff and students to work on the resolution, Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said. The task force will review Student Senate’s research and conduct its own research.
The Senate previously passed the resolution in April, citing that the namesake exhibited racist behavior. The resolution calls for no longer memorializing a president that does not represent the university today.
Davis Hall is an on-campus building that houses administrative departments such as Financial Aid, Records and Registration and the university president’s office. It is named after former university administrator Edward Davis.
Once the task force makes a recommendation, it will be presented back to Lim, LaFleur said. Then, if Lim approves the recommendation, it will be presented to UT System Chancellor James Milliken, who will then present it to the Board of Regents for approval.
“If everything goes right [and] everyone approves everything, the name will get removed,” LaFleur said. “Davis Hall will no longer be Davis Hall.”
Typically, a resolution would pass the Senate then be given to the Student Body president who then presents it to administration for implementation, but the nature of the resolution changed the process, LaFleur said.
@rimal_shambhavi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.