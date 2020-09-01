Student Senate provides update on ‘Renaming Davis Hall’ resolution

Student Senate gave an update on past resolutions during its first virtual general body meeting of the semester Tuesday.

Resolution “Renaming Davis Hall” has been presented to interim President Teik Lim, who formed a university task force comprising faculty, staff and students to work on the resolution, Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said. The task force will review Student Senate’s research and conduct its own research.

The Senate previously passed the resolution in April, citing that the namesake exhibited racist behavior. The resolution calls for no longer memorializing a president that does not represent the university today.

Davis Hall is an on-campus building that houses administrative departments such as Financial Aid, Records and Registration and the university president’s office. It is named after former university administrator Edward Davis.

Once the task force makes a recommendation, it will be presented back to Lim, LaFleur said. Then, if Lim approves the recommendation, it will be presented to UT System Chancellor James Milliken, who will then present it to the Board of Regents for approval.

“If everything goes right [and] everyone approves everything, the name will get removed,” LaFleur said. “Davis Hall will no longer be Davis Hall.”

Typically, a resolution would pass the Senate then be given to the Student Body president who then presents it to administration for implementation, but the nature of the resolution changed the process, LaFleur said.

