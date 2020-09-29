Student Senate proposes resolution for free water at UTA, hosts guest speaker from the Archer Center

Student Senate introduced a resolution and hosted a guest speaker from the Archer Center during its virtual meeting Tuesday.
Caitlyn Burge, Speaker of the Senate, introduced resolution “Hydration To Go” during the meeting, a resolution Tony Pham, Student Affairs Committee chairperson, authored.
The resolution calls for UTA to provide free water to students, staff and faculty until water fountains around campus operate again. It was assigned to the Community Affairs Committee for research.
Water fountains are essential in providing free water for students, staff and faculty on campus, Burge said. The university stopped water fountain operations prior to the fall semester to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Free water encourages students to stay hydrated and healthy, she said. With all water fountains having halted operation, the only way for students to get water on campus is to buy it.
Guest speaker Cristian Villegas, Archer Fellow Alumni Ambassador for UTA, shared his experience in the Archer Fellowship Program for the other part of the meeting.
Founded in 2001, the Archer Center provides undergraduate and graduate students across the UT System with fellowship opportunities in Washington, D.C.
The application requires a minimum 3.0 GPA with past work or internship experience. Only juniors and seniors by years and credit hours are eligible to apply.
More information about the fellowship can be found here.
Selected students will do their internships in Washington, D.C., during the day while taking three night classes with a university professor from UT-Austin and a former professor from Georgetown University, Villegas said.
He said the night classes are not as difficult to handle as the environment.
“It’s very different when you’re in a cohort of about 40 to 50 people, all with relatively diverse ideas, exceptionally passionate and in a city that is innately political,” he said.
Nevertheless, he encouraged students from any major to apply as he met a colleague in the program who studied cinema and is now doing an internship in Los Angeles, California.
“[It] doesn’t matter what degree you’re in. Apply,” he said. “I am not joking.”
