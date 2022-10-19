Student Senate passes two resolutions, introduces two during general body meeting

The Student Senate passed two resolutions aimed toward campus improvement and introduced two: one focused on implementing language programs and the other on payment options for College Park Center concessions during the general body meeting Tuesday.
Resolution 21-08, “Green, Clean, Solar Dream,” which passed with 14 in favors and one abstention, highlights the 2019 Sustainability Indicator Management and Analysis Platform report that tracked emissions campuswide. The resolution, introduced last September, calls for installing solar panels on the roof of 14 major buildings.
The report is offered by the Sustainability Institute at the University of New Hampshire and assists in tracking institutions’, colleges’ and universities’ carbon footprints, assisting them in meeting sustainability goals.
Implementing solar panels on major buildings would reduce purchased-electricity emissions by 6.3%, according to the report. The process would cost around $2.9 million but would save UTA $1.6 million annually in electricity costs, according to the resolution.
When first introduced, the resolution was submitted to further advance the university’s sustainability efforts.
“If anything, this [resolution] would reduce the cost later on in the long term because the solar panels would offset maintenance costs for the buildings,” said Matthew Swingler, College of Engineering senator.
Resolution 22-15, “Accessibly Built,” was unanimously passed. The resolution states education should be more accessible to students with different needs and emphasizes the importance of accessibility for mobility-device users in newly-constructed buildings and future renovations.
It insists that UTA comply with the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. Following the codes and requirements set by the act assists in allowing a person with a disability to be in a classroom without needing assistance.
The senate then introduced two new resolutions.
Resolution 22-18, “South Asian Heritage Inclusion (SAHI),” looks to introduce Hindi and Urdu programs to the Department of Modern Languages by fall 2023.
Currently, the department offers programs in American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Russian, Spanish, localization and translation, and modern language teaching.
The resolution cites UTA and the Metroplex as having a large and growing Asian American and international student population, so having the option to engage with one’s heritage language will benefit students of communication skills and cultural identity.
The resolution uses the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston and the University of North Texas as examples that offer Hindi and Urdu programs in the state.
Yaseen Tasnif, Liberal Arts senator and resolution author, clarified that they are not silencing other South Asian languages but Hindi and Urdu are the most common ones, hence the resolution.
Resolution 22-19, “Support Court Concessions,” wants UTA to provide students the option to use dining dollars, College Park dollars and Mav Money as payment methods at the College Park Center concession stands.
The concession stands currently only take cash and card, and the resolution discusses how this can impede students living on campus since some rely on dining dollars, College Park dollars and Mav Money.
Political science freshman Sofia Zaidi was sworn in as an Academic Affairs senator for the College of Liberal Arts. One main area she wants to focus on is women’s hygiene by ensuring there are proper procedures for the availability of period products, Zaidi said.
Polling for campus elections is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25. Students can vote online or in person at the University Center.
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.