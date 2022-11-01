Student Senate passes two resolutions, introduces one on sustainability during general body meeting

The Student Senate, dressed in various costumes ranging from pop culture references to a taco, passed two resolutions and introduced a new one focusing on furthering sustainability efforts.
Resolution 22-20, “Reduce, Reuse, Recyc-hall,” continues the initiative toward campus sustainability by suggesting that dining halls stop using single-use plastic to serve food and instead use reusable, compostable or environmentally sustainable tableware.
This resolution is in line with other similar efforts to make the campus more sustainable. During the senate’s last general meeting Oct. 19, Resolution 21-08, “Green, Clean, Solar Dream,” passed, called for the installation of solar panels on 14 major buildings on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
With the introduction of the resolution, Gunnika Kapoor, author and College of Engineering senator, said she hopes it encourages more sustainable options on campus.
“I’m very passionate about protecting the environment,” Kapoor said. “It’s important to really create a world that future generations can also enjoy and that we can enjoy because it’s important to leave the world as we came into it.”
The senate also voted on and passed two resolutions.
Resolution 22-05, “Picture Your Future,” asks the university and the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center to invest in a professional headshot booth for students to use free of charge. It also proposes the service be open to the community, according to the resolution.
Currently, the Career Development Center offers a mentorship program, assistance with student employment, events and various other employment assistance resources, according to the Career Development Center’s website.
The Miami University Career Center was used as an example in the resolution and provides a similar service to the one proposed in the resolution. The center’s photo booth doesn’t require appointments and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday .
The resolution passed with 14 in favor and one abstention.
Kapoor sponsored this resolution and said having a resource like this on campus could help students find job and internship opportunities.
Resolution 22-07, “UTA Smart Hospital-ity,” hopes to offer accelerated online nursing students two designated tours of the Smart Hospital when it’s not in use by on-campus students. By doing so, it could help online students familiarize themselves with the facilities, equipment and layout of their future place of study, according to the resolution.
Matthew Swingler, College of Engineering senator, said as a former Smart Hospital student employee, he commends the resolution.
“It’s not a matter of cost,” Swingler said. “It can already be implemented. We already do [tours].”
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.