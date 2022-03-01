Student Senate passes resolutions relating to possible University Center renovations and green fund

During a general body meeting Tuesday, the Student Senate passed three resolutions relating to grade forgiveness, a referendum on the potential fee increase for supporting University Center renovations and the potential creation of a green fund and fee.
The Community Affairs Committee passed Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!,” and the Student Senate voted in favor of placing it on the April election’s ballot for a student body vote.
“U.C. the Need!” calls for a referendum to be held during the April student elections to poll the community on increasing student union fees to expand the UC, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Political science senior Jacqueline Avila, Liberal Arts student senator and Resolution 22-01’s author, said it felt good to see her resolution passed.
“It's important that we put it on the ballot so that students can vote and decide what they want to do with that, so it's very exciting to see,” Avila said.
Student union fees are currently $39, and they would increase to $150 for the fall and spring semester and $75 for short semesters. These increases would not be implemented until around fall 2026 after construction is completed.
“If [students] vote yes, it gets implemented in a couple years after the renovations made to the UC,” Avila said. “Since it's a binding referendum, if they vote no, it's not going to happen.”
The Special Affairs Committee passed Resolution 22-02, “Student Green Fund on the Ballot,” with an amendment that was voted on during the meeting. The amendment, if passed, would have placed the referendum on the fall 2022 ballot instead of this semester’s.
“Student Green Fund on the Ballot” also calls for a referendum, asking if the student body would want a green fund implemented during the April student elections, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The fund would help implement sustainability initiatives on campus such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships.
It proposes a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to be designated toward a green fee.
The Senate voted against the resolution’s amendment but passed the resolution itself to be added to the April election’s ballot.
Graduate student Hanan Boukhaima, Resolution 22-02 author and College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs senator, said the incoming president, Jennifer Cowley, will be helpful since she comes from a university that has a similar fee.
The referendum, however, is nonbinding, she said.
“The administration can still say no, which I doubt either with our current interim president or the new president,” she said.
Deliberation on Resolution 21-04, “Forgive Me For I Have Failed,” has been ongoing for the past year.
“Forgive Me For I Have Failed” seeks to revise UTA’s current grade forgiveness policy, which allows students who receive a grade of D or F in a 1000 or 2000 course the opportunity to have the grade forgiven, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The resolution proposes to extend the policy to include 3000 and 4000 courses.
The Academic Affairs Committee unanimously passed the resolution and the Student Senate voted in its favor.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.