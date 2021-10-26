Student Senate passes, proposes resolutions on in-road warning light systems, recycling

Student Senate held an open forum, passed a resolution and introduced two new resolutions during its general body meeting Tuesday evening.
During the open forum, Mark Napieralski, history and art senior and Progressive Student Union president, discussed a new resolution written by the PSU titled, “Making UTA A Community That Cares about Black Achievement.”
The resolution urges UTA to establish a visible memorial in the University Center for Ernest Hooper, Jerry Hanes and Leaston Chase III for their contribution in desegregating the university in 1962, and that a scholarship be created in memory Zebedee Strong, UTA employee and alumnus, following his death in fall 2018.
Strong helped establish the African American Studies Program, the Arlington African American Chamber of Commerce in Arlington and the Arlington NAACP, according to the resolution.
UTA took on eight commitments to make improvements on diversity, equity and inclusion, Napieralski said. But the campus still doesn’t have any physical representations toward its diverse history.
“We believe that as the seventh most diverse campus in the nation, we should continually strive upon our efforts to diversity, equity, inclusion and not just stop at eight points,” he said.
Resolution 19-20 “Beep Beep! Coming Thru!” passed with 17 in favor, zero opposed and two abstentions.
It calls for in-road warning light systems and a stop light to control pedestrian traffic close to the Business Building.
The resolution will be passed onto the Executive Branch and signed by the Student Body President.
Hanan Boukhaima, College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs senator, introduced resolutions 21-09 and 21-10, “Recycling’s BIN In'' and “No Charge For Some Charge.”
Resolution 21-10 “No Charge For Some Charge” calls for the university to provide electric charging stations for residence hall and apartment designated parking. The resolution was assigned to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.
Resolution 21-09 “Recycling’s BIN In” calls for UTA apartments to offer recycling solutions to their residents. The resolution was also assigned to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.
Boukhaima said she moved to the Centennial Court apartment complex and noticed that there were no recycling solutions available.
“I did reach out to the housing office, and they said that maybe there might be some discussions regarding something coming up,” she said. “But that was four months ago.”
According to a UTA website, Centennial Court is a privately owned apartment complex.
The Student Senate also had a Halloween costume contest during its meeting.
Caroline King, College of Nursing and Health Innovation senator, dressed as Sally from Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, took first prize at the Halloween costume contest.
“I’ve always loved Sally and how sweet she is,” King said. “And so I’ve been dressing up as her for the past four years.”
