Student Senate introduces resolution that would add gender neutral bathrooms if passed

Student Senate introduced and sponsored a new resolution to provide more gender neutral bathrooms on campus in its Tuesday general body meeting.
The resolution “Plan Before You Build” will ask for UTA to build gender neutral bathrooms and reflection rooms for all future campus buildings. A reflection room is a quiet space dedicated to reflection, prayer and meditation. The resolution was assigned to the Student Affairs Committee for further research before being brought to the senate for a vote.
Senate committees are also currently researching the resolution “Out of Space,” which looks to provide more private study spaces on campus, and “COVID Test To Go,” which aims to supply COVID-19 tests in vending machines.
One building the senate is interested in learning about in relation to the “Out of Space” resolution is the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital Building, which is expected to start construction this semester, according to previous reporting by The Shorthorn.
The next senate meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 16 and is open to the public
@KevinLandrum13
