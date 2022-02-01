Student Senate introduced four resolutions, and the Office of Sustainability presented about a potential green fund during a Tuesday evening meeting.
Resolution 22-02, “Student Green Fund on the Ballot,” proposed a referendum asking if the student body would want a green fund implemented during the April student elections. The fund would help implement sustainability initiatives on campus, such as promoting renewable energy reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program, providing student internship, etc.
It proposes a $5 fee per fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer to be designated toward a green fee.
The resolution has moved to the Special Affairs Committee for further research.
Chief sustainability officer Meghna Tare gave a presentation on the green fund, which could be used for adding more recycling bins on campus, allowing for electronic waste recycling at residence halls and establishing a centralized recycling center on campus, among other projects.
UT Austin, UT San Antonio, Texas A&M and other universities have a green fund between $6 and $12.50 per year, according to the resolution.
The green fund was initially introduced as Resolution 19-05, “Green for Green,” which the senate approved in April 2019. It called for UTA’s Tuition Review Committee to consider creating a green fund that would be set aside for on-campus environmental projects, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Hanan Boukhaima, graduate student and College of Architecture, Planning, and Public Affairs senator, authored and sponsored the new resolution.
Despite “Green for Green” being passed almost three years ago, the resolution never made it to the ballot for the student body to vote, Boukhaima said.
The resolution was not implemented since it needs all UTA students to vote on per Texas State legislation, she said. Resolution 22-02 is only asking for the green fund to be put on the ballot for the April student elections.
Resolution 22-03, “Lighting the Way,” proposes the addition of a flashing pedestrian crossing sign at the intersection of West Street and UTA Boulevard.
The resolution aims to provide safe entry into Maverick Circle and the north entry of the University Center. It moves to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.
Resolution 22-04, “Somewhere Over The Bridge,” calls for installing a ramp on the bridge that crosses Mitchell Street from Lot 49, which would provide better accessibility for students in wheelchairs. It moves to the Student Affairs Committee for further research.
Resolution 22-05, “Picture Your Future,” proposes the university and the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center invest in a professional headshot booth for students and the community. The booth would be free and accessible to students.
The Community Affairs Committee continues to research Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!”, introduced in the last general body meeting and plans to conduct a forum or survey to inform students what a referendum is and the process involved.
“U.C. the Need!” calls for a referendum to be held during the April student election to poll the community on increasing student union fees to expand the UC, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Student union fees are currently $39; they would increase to $150 during the fall and spring semester and $75 during the summer. However, the fees increase will not be implemented until fall 2026 once constructions have made progress.
