Student Senate introduces 3 new resolutions

Three new resolutions were introduced during a Student Senate meeting Tuesday evening.
The resolution “Forgive Me For I Have Failed” seeks to revise UTA’s current grade forgiveness policy, which allows students who receive a grade of D or F in a 1000 or 2000 course the opportunity to have the grade forgiven. The resolution proposal would extend the policy to include 3000 and 4000 courses.
The resolution was assigned to the academic affairs committee for research.
A resolution to add a flagpole in front of the University Center to display an American flag was also introduced. “Star Spangled Mavericks” hopes to increase the recognition of men, women and children regardless of citizenship who have sacrificed themselves to protect the nation.
The resolution was assigned to the special affairs committee for research.
Resolution “The End of the Park Ages” addresses the upgraded parking spots on commuter lots 34 and 49. It aims to have both lots reverted back to commuter parking to avoid forcing students to park significantly further away or purchase an upgraded parking permit.
The resolution was assigned to the community affairs committee for research.
Student Senate committees are also in the process of reviewing four other resolutions.
Resolutions to add COVID-19 vending machines, private study rooms and an elective course that teaches students about credit, insurance and money management to the university are being considered.
Resolution “Plan Before You Build,” which calls on UTA administration to add gender neutral bathrooms as well as student reflection rooms to all future buildings on campus, is also being considered.
According to a student affairs committee chair report, John Hall, vice president for Administration and Campus Operations confirmed that gender neutral restrooms will be included in future building projects, and the university is looking into adding reflection rooms to the UC.
The next Student Senate general body meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 16 via Microsoft Teams and is open to the public.
Financial Literacy (understanding of credit, loans, savings and money management) should be a required course for all first year students at every college and university in the US. Too many students indenture themselves to tens of thousands of dollars in student loan debt at a time when they don’t yet have a clear understanding of the long term consequences.
