Student Senate impeaches Chief of Staff by unanimous vote

Student Senate unanimously voted to impeach Alyssa Spencer from her Chief of Staff position during her impeachment hearing Tuesday.
A two-thirds majority vote of attending senators is necessary for the removal of the Chief of Staff, according to the Student Government Constitution. Twenty-one senators attended, and 14 votes were necessary for impeachment.
The call for impeachment comes from alleged offensive comments, Spencer’s supposed failure to post the outreach sign-up sheet and integrity questions about presumed talks about the impeachment of Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, without a judicial branch member present, according to the Articles of Impeachment.
Racist behavior allegations surfaced against Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body president, and Spencer on March 23 after Clayton accused them in a Student Government Candidate Open Forum, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
These allegations led to multiple campus organizations calling for UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. Some organizations also organized a protest last Monday, calling for impeachment, resignations and investigations for each individual accused.
The Senate impeached Burge-Surles unanimously on Monday, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. If the president position becomes vacant, the vice president would automatically become president for the duration of the term.
Spencer supposedly failed to post the organization outreach sign-up, leaving members unable to fulfill their tasks, said Jacqueline Avila, Liberal Arts student senator and impeachment manager.
Organization outreach is when members reach out to all student organizations to inform them about Student Government, Avila said. All branches are required to participate to keep their membership.
Avila read out a statement by Arwa Jafferji, Speaker of the Senate, stating the lack of sign-up sheets led to confusion among members.
Spencer said she posted the outreach sign-up sheet on Feb. 22. She also submitted screenshots as evidence that show members have been submitting their outreach tasks.
Allegedly Spencer also tried to recruit senators to impeach Clayton without informing the Speaker of the Senate, which undermines the idea of separate but equal branches, Avila said.
Matthew Swingler, College of Engineering senator, took the stand as a witness and attested he was the only member of the Legislative Branch present during the discussion of Clayton’s impeachment.
Spencer said the charge of her allegedly discussing the process of impeaching the vice president without a Judicial Branch member present and therefore bringing the integrity of the process into question should not be grounds for impeachment.
John Hillas, Student Governance assistant director, advised her through the process and didn’t suggest a judicial presence when discussing the matter, she said. A Supreme Court member doesn’t need to be present either, per the Student Government Constitution.
A document written by Swingler has alleged screenshots of offensive comments on a Discord server, which some are allegedly believed to have come from Burge-Surles and Spencer, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The alleged offensive comments don’t reflect the attitudes of the student body or Student Government, Avila said.
“This [impeachment] is not because Alyssa Spencer is a conservative,” she said. “This is because she does not reflect the attitudes or behavior which our organization represents and because she is incapable of doing her job.”
If the Chief of Staff position becomes vacant, the president is responsible for appointing a replacement, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
There is no information in the constitution in case of impeachment or removal of all Executive Branch officers.
“I think that it would be unwise to assume that by impeaching me you're representing the voice of every single student at this university because clearly they are split,” Spencer said.
