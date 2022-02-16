The Student Senate discussed two referendums involving the University Center and a potential Green Fee while presenting a new resolution during its Tuesday meeting.
Resolution 22-06, “Making UTA a Community that Cares about Black Achievement,” calls for UTA to establish a memorial for Ernest Hooper, Jerry Hanes and Leaston Chase III for their contribution in desegregating the university in 1962, according to the resolution.
It also calls for creating a scholarship in memory of Zebedee Strong, an alumnus and faculty member who helped found the African American Studies Program, the African American Chamber of Commerce in Arlington and the NAACP Arlington Chapter.
Mark Napieralski, history and art senior and Progressive Student Union president, said he wrote the resolution partly because he believes UTA should show more diverse initiatives to reflect the student body.
The senate moved the resolution to be further researched.
The senate also presented concept images and video of proposed UC renovations.
Resolution 22-01, “U.C. the Need!,” calls for a referendum to be held during the April student election to vote on increasing student union fees that’ll expand the UC, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
If implemented, the current fee would increase from $39 to $150 during the fall and spring semester and $75 for the summer. But the increase won’t be implemented until fall 2026 once construction has made progress.
Photo renderings of the UC’s proposed renovations are available through “The New UC” tab on the UTA Student Centers website.
The Green Fee was also discussed as it would be implemented immediately, and there are other resolutions on the table that are pining for the fee’s referendum.
The Green Fee is a 3-year fee that will be collected from students beginning in fall 2022 to fall 2025, according to the Student Centers’ website.
Resolution 22-02, “Student Green Fund on the Ballot,” proposed a referendum for a green fund implementation, which students may vote on during the April election, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The fund would implement sustainability initiatives, such as reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and promoting renewable energy.
The fee would be $5 per fall and spring semester and $2.50 for the summer.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.