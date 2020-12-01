In the final student senate meeting of the semester Tuesday, speaker Caitlyn Burge announced that resolution 20-06, “Please Pass the Grades,” has met its requirements.
The resolution proposed a pass/fail system for fully online and hybrid students for the fall semester and was heavily discussed amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
With a pass/fail system already being implemented for the fall semester, the resolution has been indefinitely tabled. Burge said it may be picked up next semester or amended if pass/fail continues.
UTA announced plans to implement a temporary pass/fail grading system for a limited number of fall courses Nov. 25.
The plans to implement the grading system came on the heels of a similar announcement from UT-Austin that same day.
Further information on the plan will be emailed and posted online next week.
With the senate adjourning for the semester, Burge added that student government is accepting applications for spring positions.
Positions are available for all majors and classifications, and the deadline to apply is Jan. 8.
A link to the available positions and the application can be found here.
