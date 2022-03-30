Student Senate discusses impeachment proceedings for leadership members

Student Senate members and attendees packed into the Student Government Chambers as the Senate discussed impeachment proceedings for leadership members during a general body meeting Tuesday.
This is the first Student Senate general body meeting since allegations against Student Government leaders arose last Wednesday. The meeting required a ticket entry, as only a certain number of seats were made available for the public.
Allegations against Student Body President Caitlyn Burge-Surles and Chief of Staff Alyssa Spencer surfaced when Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, accused them of racist behavior in a video taken at the Student Government Candidate Open Forum on March 23 in Palo Duro Lounge, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Few days later, a former student senator released an Instagram video to demonstrate how Clayton conducted himself during a meeting with other Student Government senators as an Academic Affairs chair last spring semester, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. In the video, he interrupted senators to speak, breaking the Robert’s Rules of Order.
These allegations led to multiple organizations demanding UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. Student organizations also led a protest Monday calling for the impeachments, resignations and investigations into each individual.
Burge-Surles, Clayton and Spencer have all been sent impeachment documents informing them about individual impeachment hearings. A time or date hasn’t been set for the impeachment hearings, said Arwa Jafferji, Speaker of the Senate.
Jafferji broke down how each impeachment proceeding would be conducted. The Senate approved the proceeding during the meeting.
“We've tried to make it as close as possible to other judicial hearings, so that it’s fair, and each party has the opportunity to be heard and present their case,” she said.
Each individual would have their own hearing, Jafferji said. Impeachment procedures are open to the public, and ticket entry will be required.
There will be no open forum or a chance for the public to speak during the hearing unless they are on the witness list, she said.
All parties will be given at least 72 hours’ notice of the date, time and location of the hearing, according to the impeachment hearing document. All evidence must be submitted no less than 48 hours in advance of the hearing.
Chief Justice Levi Fortune shall provide the accused officer, impeachment manager and senators with all evidence witness lists no less than 24 hours in advance. Senators will cast their votes anonymously.
Jafferji said she received enough signatures for Clayton’s impeachment hearing Monday.
According to the constitution, individuals must be notified at least seven days before the hearings. A two-thirds majority senator vote is needed for the removal to occur.
Clayton is running for Student Body president, and concerns arose about having the hearings after campus elections next week. The elections will take place April 4 to 5.
One senator asked if the proceedings could occur before the elections.
There will be no change to the election dates, which are set by the overall Student Governance department, Jafferji said.
If the candidate is impeached, Jafferji said they would then be ineligible to serve.
Individuals impeached from their office may not be allowed to be considered as a candidate or a nominee/appointee for any position in the Student Government for a period of one term, according to the constitution.
Seth Ressl, Student Government senior director, said if the individual would be elected, the Senate could follow the constitution’s guidelines for a vacancy.
If the president position becomes vacant, the vice president would automatically become president for the duration of the term, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Chief of Staff would acquire the vice president position if the vice president is impeached.
There is no information in the constitution in case of impeachment or removal of all executive branch officers.
John Hillas, Student Government assistant director, said the impeachment process will remain within Student Government in response to a senator's question regarding if any documents would be given to Student Conduct for review.
@MandyHuynh12
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.