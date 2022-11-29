Student Senate delays building name changes decision, unanimously passes sustainability resolution

Agenda changes caused high tensions during Student Senate general body meeting Tuesday.
Resolution 22-16, “Removal of E.H. Hereford from the UC,” was initially listed under “unfinished business,” meaning it was planned to be discussed. But, it was missing from the final agenda. This change upset multiple members of the Progressive Student Union, who attended the meeting in hopes of seeing the senate vote on it.
The resolution calls for a binding referendum to ask students if Hereford’s name and bust should be removed due to alleged racist activities, such as allowing Blackface and minstrel shows, on campus.
Mark Napieralski, Progressive Student Union president and author of the resolution, spoke during the open forum, voicing his disappointment.
“We are going to be doing everything in our power to make sure that students have the right to vote on this issue, which we thought would’ve been today,” Napieralski said.
Daniela Pedraja, Speaker of the Senate, said the agenda was made tentatively and is not finalized until it is printed and presented during a general body meeting.
After reviewing the agenda with Student Body President Teresa Nguyen, Student Affairs Committee Chair Isra Qureshi and Student Government adviser John Hillas, the decision was made to remove it, Pedraja said.
Qureshi said in the meeting the Student Affairs committee voted last week to advance the resolution for discussion, but it was sent back for further research. She said she didn’t feel the provided research was enough to support the allegations against Hereford in the resolution.
“I believe we need more research,” she said. “I believe the evidence may be there, and I’m not against finding it. We just need time to figure out if the narrative still fits the research that has been provided to us or not.”
A similar Hereford resolution died in committee in 2018 due to a lack of substantial evidence, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. At the time, former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari formed an investigative task force, which determined that Hereford wasn’t guilty of the allegations.
Building name changes on campus have happened before. Davis Hall — named after former university administrator Edward Davis — was renamed the University Administration Building in 2021. A task force created by former interim President Teik Lim found evidence determining that Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
During the same general body meeting where the Hereford resolution was reintroduced, the senate also discussed a new one focused on former university President Jack Woolf.
Resolution 22-17, “Renaming Woolf Hall,” looks to establish a committee to determine if Woolf’s name should be removed from the engineering building, according to the resolution. It requests that 50% of the committee be composed of students.
Both the Hereford and Woolf resolutions will be discussed further next semester.
The senate also unanimously passed a resolution focused on furthering the university’s commitment toward sustainability.
Resolution 22-20, “Reduce, Reuse and Recyc-hall,” asks the dining halls to stop providing single-use plastic to serve food and instead use reusable, compostable or environmentally sustainable tableware, according to the resolution.
The Special Affairs committee decided to kill Resolution 22-19, “Support Court Concessions,” after a discussion with Jeff Davis, Special Event Facilities executive director.
The resolution aimed to provide students the option to use dining dollars, College Park Dollars and Mav Money as payment methods at the College Park Center concession stands, but Davis told the committee the university is already implementing these options.
