Student Body President Blaize LaFleur and Chief Justice Akram Abbadi created a new role to ensure justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and named social work senior Rene Hernandez as the first director.
LaFleur announced the justice, equity, diversity and inclusion director’s role before the senate Jan. 26. The new position will be responsible for reviewing resolutions for any potential equity problems. Hernandez has previously been a senator and a committee chair.
Hernandez said she will work with entities at UTA that deal with diversity, equity and inclusion and act as a facilitator.
“It’s my job to put in the consideration of all students’ needs,” Hernandez said. “And how the Student Government can best convey the needs of the people.”
Hernandez said she will review all resolutions before they are passed on to administration, which includes writing her opinions on resolutions.
As the first ever justice, equity, diversity and inclusion director at UTA, Hernandez hopes to set a standard and display exemplary work for future students.
UTA strives to be inclusive and maintain diversity standards, and this position will ensure that such standards will be advocated for moving forward, she said.
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.