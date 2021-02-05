Student Senate creates new position dedicated to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion

Rebecca Roten, chair for academic affairs junior, listens during a Student Government meeting Sept. 29 in a nearly empty Student Government Chambers. 

Student Body President Blaize LaFleur and Chief Justice Akram Abbadi created a new role to ensure justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and named social work senior Rene Hernandez as the first director.  

LaFleur announced the justice, equity, diversity and inclusion director’s role before the senate Jan. 26. The new position will be responsible for reviewing resolutions for any potential equity problems. Hernandez has previously been a senator and a committee chair.  

Hernandez said she will work with entities at UTA that deal with diversity, equity and inclusion and act as a facilitator.  

“It’s my job to put in the consideration of all students’ needs,” Hernandez said. “And how the Student Government can best convey the needs of the people.”

Hernandez said she will review all resolutions before they are passed on to administration, which includes writing her opinions on resolutions.

As the first ever justice, equity, diversity and inclusion director at UTA, Hernandez hopes to set a standard and display exemplary work for future students.

UTA strives to be inclusive and maintain diversity standards, and this position will ensure that such standards will be advocated for moving forward, she said.

