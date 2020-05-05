A new Supreme Court Justice and a new Speaker of the Senate were confirmed at the virtual Student Senate general body meeting Tuesday.
Political science sophomore Anshu Shrestha was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice with 19 votes in favor, zero abstentions and zero against. Student Body President Blaize LaFleur nominated Shrestha for a two-year term.
“Her involvement in on-campus organizations and programs is a testament to her commitment to our community,” LaFleur said.
Shrestha has been a part of UTA’s Model United Nations, Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program and EXCEL Campus Activities.
“As a political science student, I would value this position immensely as it gives me a platform to put my theoretical knowledge into practice,” she said.
Supreme Court Justices serve as the hearing panel for student organizations requesting funding through the Program Assistance Fund, disputes in the Executive and Legislative branches and any election code violations during Campus Elections, according to the Student Governance website.
Student Senate voted Caitlyn Burge, communication and English junior, as the new Speaker of the Senate for the next academic school year. Burge previously served in the External Relations Committee for two years.
Burge said she attended Student Senate meetings last semester to prepare for the role and has previous leadership experience.
According to the Student Governance website, the Speaker of the Senate leads the Legislative Branch, coordinates the resolution process, chairs all Student Senate meetings and oversees four committee chairs.
@rimal_shambhavi
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.