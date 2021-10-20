Ever since visual communication freshman Orlando Keenan was a child, he has worked toward building his own clothing brand through trial and error, he said.
Keenan has now established his own clothing brand in his dorm room in Arlington Hall, ‘ENTRAPPED,’ with his debut T-shirts sold out and over 100 pieces of his second release of skeleton-designed shorts sold in less than two weeks. He has gained nearly 1,000 followers on Instagram and racked up more than 14,000 likes on TikTok.
The message behind his clothing brand, ENTRAPPED, is someone trapped in their own reality that seems like a nightmare, he said. Others’ actions may seem out of place for those looking from outside, but every individual lives in their own moment and reason, he said.
“You can’t judge a single person for what they do if you don’t understand their whole reality,” he said.
Keenan said he has more time to create and focus on his clothing line now that he is in college. His two 8 a.m. art classes would generate his creativity flow and keep him going throughout the day, he said.
He divides his time between school and developing his clothing brand, he said.
Keenan has made content for both Instagram and Tiktok to promote his apparels, with help from civil engineering freshman Devin Rogers modeling the products.
Keenan has grown a larger audience through social media. Many TikTok users have become impatient waiting for his next apparel to drop, which has become a humbling experience as he tries to appease his followers, he said.
“I would just wake up to see orders from TikTok that blew up and it was a crazy feeling,” he said.
Business marketing freshman Melanie Cisneros, a friend of Keenan, was intrigued by the brand and has helped promote it on her social media along with suggesting ideas to him, she said.
Keenan worked at Urban Air and MOD Pizza throughout high school. He would set some of his paychecks aside to purchase samples and build on his business. He has had to learn to be patient in doing business, especially when it comes to discussing production with foreign manufacturers who spoke a different language, he said.
Keenan ventures through different styles of clothing while drawing inspiration from streetwear, he said. He’s now incorporating TV show characters onto his apparels.
Rogers continues to support Keenan through his friendship, brainstorming ideas with him and promoting the brand, he said.
“I’m doing something that I dreamed about. Even if the support wasn’t there, it wouldn’t have stopped me, because I know one day I will have it,” Keenan said. “But I am very appreciative of the support I have now.”
Keenan said he is dropping a new set of clothing in the next couple of weeks, and he plans to continue his business for a long time.
“I feel like I’m just chasing my dream,” Keenan said.
