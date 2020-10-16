This is a crime wrapup from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

Hazing

A male student reported on Oct. 9 that he was hazed by members of a campus fraternity, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

Hazing that causes bodily injury is a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Education Code. It is punishable by a jail term not to exceed one year, a fine of up to $4,000 or both.

Indecent Assault

A female student reported being inappropriately touched by a male student on Oct. 10, McCord said.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

Indecent assault is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may receive a jail sentence of up to a year, a fine not to exceed $4,000 or both.

Criminal Mischief

A staff member reported an unaffiliated male in a vacant apartment Sunday, McCord said.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

Criminal mischief that causes damage valued between $100 and $750 is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.

False Alarm or Report

UTA Police received a report of a bomb threat posted on social media Monday. Immediate action was taken and no imminent threat to campus was found, McCord said.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

A false alarm or report is a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. It is punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail term not to exceed one year or both.

Theft

A male staff member reported the theft of a Samsung tablet Tuesday. The estimated value of the tablet was $250, McCord said.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

Theft of items valued between $100 and $750 is considered a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail sentence not to exceed 180 days or both.

Indecent Assault

A female student reported being inappropriately touched by a male student Wednesday, McCord said.

The case is listed as active, according to the UTA crime log.

