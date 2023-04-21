Student protests call for university action against anti-DEI legislation

“D-E-I ‘til I D-I-E, D-E-I ‘til I D-I-E!”
The chant bounced across the concrete of the university as students rallied Friday to question UTA administration's support toward diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Toward the end of the march, which started and concluded at the bookstore, protesters met President Jennifer Cowley and discussed ways to move forward.
“Fair representation is needed,” said nursing senior Rhane Bishop, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a historically Black sorority, at the protest. People are trying to put politics into the issue, but they don’t understand that equity is needed more than equality, Bishop said.
The march comes in wake of escalating DEI-related tension in the Texas Legislature, as lawmakers continue to advance bills that would effectively ban the initiatives at public universities. Simultaneously, the legislation is moving to devote millions to advancing “Emerging Research Universities,” including UTA.
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans passed Senate Bill 17, which bans universities from establishing or maintaining DEI offices and hiring based on race, sex, color or ethnicity. Nineteen out of 31 senators voted in favor, and the bill will go to the governor if it's passed by the House of Representatives and signed by its presiding officers.
If Gov. Greg Abbot approves the bill, universities that violate the rules will be ineligible to receive state funds the following state fiscal year. The Progressive Student Union claims that UTA initiatives such as the Mexican American Studies and African American Studies centers, the LGBTQ+ Program and the Multicultural Greek Council could be removed.
“It’s wrong,” Bishop said. “They’re trying to undo everything that’s been done. So many people have fought and died for us to even be able to attend universities.”
DEI policies give people who don’t feel included a safe space to express themselves and be who they are, she said. “To dismantle it is really to just dismantle our identity and to try to break down who we are.”
The UT System paused its DEI programs in February after voices in the Capitol questioned the programs’ legality, saying they may “encourage discrimination in the workplace.”
“When a state agency adjusts its employment practices based on factors other than merit, it is not following the law,” a memo to Abbott read.
The governor then told state agencies to look at their hiring practices and make sure they are following all state and federal laws, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. UTA then clarified that the pause does not stop any of the university’s current DEI practices, but only prevents the university from implementing new policies.
“DEI is one of the most important initiatives that can exist in higher education,” said Dylan Buck, Student Body vice president, at the protest. “It really helps facilitate an inclusive and diverse environment.”
Buck said studies show that more diversity at a university leads to increased preparedness for life after classes. If the university disregards DEI and moves toward merit-based hiring, it will be hard to create this and be the campus that students want UTA to represent.
In March, the PSU held a similar protest demanding the university take action to protect DEI policies, among other demands, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. President Cowley has not yet issued a public statement on the university's website regarding the policies.
Biology junior Ty Grimes, a participant in the protest, questioned why a university as diverse as UTA isn’t talking about DEI more. She said she’s involved in organizations that support Black people and they are threatened by the potential new policies.
UTA, the fifth most-diverse undergraduate body in the nation, has DEI policies encompassing a wide variety of areas, from retention programming for marginalized communities to resources for veterans.
Last September, the university created the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, combining functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In 2020, following the death of George Floyd, the university introduced eight DEI commitments, such as “increased diversity of faculty and staff” and “expansion of students courses focused on identity, privilege, bias and oppression,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“If we don’t have that, we don’t really have a place on campus,” Grimes said.
Managing editor Mandy Huynh contributed to this article.
