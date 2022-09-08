Student organizations gather in protest or support of Roe v. Wade ruling

The beating sun and blaring sound from the monthly test MavAlert did not stop protesters from participating in an abortion rights assembly Wednesday on the University Center mall.
Multiple organizations such as Progressive Student Union, Pro-Life Mavericks and UTA’s Turning Point USA chapter advocated their stances in the wake of Roe v. Wade overturning and the trigger laws enacted in the state.
In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1280, which outlaws abortion access, according to the Texas Tribune. The bill imposes a penalty on doctors if they perform an abortion. They could face a fine no less than $100,000 or life in prison.
Women who are at risk of suicide or self-harm, pregnant as a result of rape or incest, or in the case of severe or potentially lethal fetal abnormalities are also penalized. Women who face death or a “substantial impairment of major bodily function” if an abortion is not performed are excluded from the law.
The bill, also called a trigger law, did not go into effect until 30 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned June 24.
Mark Napieralski, history and art senior and Progressive Student Union president, said the organization held the assembly to denounce the reversal of Roe v. Wade and demand the university provide more women’s reproductive health care options.
Ava Borst, international business administration freshman, spoke at the assembly about an interaction between her and a woman on a plane a few months ago.
She spoke about the woman’s friend who traveled from Florida to New York to receive a back-alley abortion she almost died from.
“This is going to happen, whether it's banned or not,” psychology senior Jay Rodriguez said. “It's just a matter of whether the government wants to recognize people as people, and that they have the autonomy to make their own choices.”
Yellow and white signs with messages such as “We will not go back. Fight for Reproductive Rights,” “Pro Life,” and “I am glad you were born,” were held by protesters in front of the UC.
Chants such as “Abortion Rights are Human Rights,” and “Stand Up. Fight Back,” echoed in the air.
Carlos Turcios, political science junior and UTA’s Turning Point USA chapter vice president, said Pro-Life Mavericks and Turning Point USA joined the assembly to support Roe v. Wade and present their side on the issue.
Darius Dollarhide, physics junior and Turning Point USA member, said he came to the protest because he feels strongly for pro-life.
“Every voice counts,” Dollarhide said. “My voice counts, your voice counts. We have to speak out for the unborn because they don't have a voice.”
As students passed by with mixed emotions, exercise science sophomore Marilyn Edmond stayed to watch the assembly unfold.
Edmond said she leans more to pro-choice because most people don’t know the basics of sex education, and there is sexual abuse happening to women that result in sudden pregnancy.
The topic of abortion rights is a key topic as the midterm election approaches Nov. 8.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Man, all these people yelling and alls I'm trying to do is find a way to get C18H21NO3 (or 4) without an Rx. Until that day...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.