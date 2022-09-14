Student opinions clash on campus over abortion laws

“Fight back… fight back… fight back”
The chant streamed with rhythm from the heart of campus last week when student organizations gathered to both protest and support Roe v. Wade’s overturning.
The conflicting ideologies clashed in front of the University Center in response to the Texas trigger laws that went into effect Aug. 25, making abortion a felony that could lead to life in prison. In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1280, which has now taken effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
“Whenever one of us gets our rights taken away, we all lose our rights, and we need to stand together and fight,” said Garrett Bonfanti, a Progressive Student Union member and sustainable urban design junior.
Coming from a place with rooted anti-abortion beliefs, Bonfanti said he’s talked a lot to people opposing his pro-choice stance.
“And whenever you get down to it, it gets down to definitions,” he said. “I think I would present to them that, ‘You do not have the right over someone else’s body, and to impose yourself in such a way is a slippery slope that will lead to things that they don’t particularly like.’”
Thomas Reboli, aerospace and mechanical engineering senior, said he was a part of the Pro-Life Mavericks’ gathering to represent those who can’t stand for themselves.
Reboli said he wasn’t always anti-abortion and used to hold pro-choice views before switching his stance when he started college.
“I was actually voted ‘Most Liberal Student’ in high school, and then coming to college, I realized that actually from just tabling events like this, when you look at the science of it, at the moment of conception, it is a new DNA,” he said.
Being anti-abortion isn’t something to be embarrassed about, Reboli said. He said he hoped the support for Roe v. Wade’s overturning displayed the silent majority of people who think abortion is wrong.
Bonfanti said he wants UTA to do a better job of promoting birth control services offered by UTA Health Services.
“We do have access to the pill, like the contraceptive pill, and the only problem is they kind of bury it,” he said. “So we’re trying to get them to be more open, especially in a time like this, whenever things are uncertain, and you don’t know where you can turn to.”
The laws also add a fine of $100,000 for doctors performing the abortion except when the pregnancy or birth is majorly threatening to the life of the pregnant person, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“I say the ultimate biggest divide is people thinking that the ends can justify the means. That is the ultimate philosophical difference we have here,” Reboli said.
English sophomore Oliver Overton said prior to the protest that she saw the ban coming but still felt terrible about it. While it should motivate Democratic voters, she said she doubts it will, given how defeated they feel right now.
“We keep going out to the polls to make our voices heard, but nothing really happens, and bad stuff keeps on happening,” Overton said.
With less than two months until the midterm elections, it is unclear how Roe v Wade’s overturning will affect voter turnout, political science professor Brent Boyea said before last week’s rally.
Boyea said he’s unsure how much this will mobilize Democratic voters, as it’s hard to separate the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade from the Texas Legislature bill last year.
Typically in midterm elections, the party that is out of power often has more motivation, which gives the Republican Party the advantage this year. Boyea said he thinks even a galvanizing issue like abortion won’t be enough to give the Democratic Party an upper hand at the polls.
“There’s this lingering question about, ‘Is Texas going blue or is it going purple?’ and we keep speculating that it is at least in the purple direction,” he said. “But the elections haven’t held that up.”
Biology sophomore Loren Levy, a Pro-Life Mavericks member, said before the protest that she thinks the laws will incentivize people from both political sides to vote, given how abortion has become a focus for voters nationwide.
Levy said her anti-abortion stance is based on science that claims the fetus is completely separate from the mother and therefore deserves the same rights, she said. To her, the new laws were a great move from the Texas Legislature, and she’s happy they’re in effect.
“I think, now more than ever, abortion laws are gonna be something that is really at stake and really looked into when determining which candidate somebody is going to vote for,” she said.
Political science junior Carlos Turcios, vice president of UTA’s chapter of Turning Point USA, an organization promoting conservative values on campus, said prior to the protest that he also supports the state’s new abortion laws, which give power back to the states.
But abortion isn’t the main issue that will mobilize Republican voters, Turcios said. Top concerns will mostly be issues like inflation, rising gas prices and the border.
“Of course, the pro-life laws that are going to affect will have an effect, but that will not be the main drive as to why people will be going to the polls from our side,” he said.
People’s paychecks motivate their votes, Boyea said. When economic issues arise, voters usually blame whichever party is in the oval office, creating a big problem for the Democrat Party approaching this election season.
Overton said she blames politicians for encouraging young voters to vote only to not deliver on their promises.
“The people wanting us to go vote keep saying ‘Come vote,’ and it’s like, ‘But what are you doing other than asking us to come vote?’” she said. “I feel like more people would go vote if they’d give us actual steps that they were taking.”
