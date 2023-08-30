Student leadership team prepares for a semester of change

As the semester begins, excitement is building among Student Government’s new leadership team.

The team consists of the Student Body President, Student Body Vice President, Speaker of the Senate, Chief of Staff and Chief Justice. They help run the organization by delegating meetings, putting on events, sponsoring resolutions and more.

Student Body President Daniela Pedraja; Andre Clay, Student Body vice president; Angel Hernandez, speaker of the Senate, are all eager to work together to represent the student body this fall.

They hope to build a dependable Student Government using a positive environment within the organization, increasing the diversity among members and becoming more visible to the student body. As president, Pedraja serves as the face of Student Government.

One of her goals this semester is to facilitate a better environment for the organization, she said.

“I know in previous years maybe the members haven’t interacted all the time, but for an organization to be able to serve the students, they have to be able to interact with each other properly first,” Pedraja said.

Student Government operates using a three-branch system which includes the executive, judicial and legislative branches. By improving communication between these branches, Pedraja hopes this will foster more active members.

She has reintroduced crossover reports from last year, where a member of the leadership team presents to a branch they are not a part of. She said this has already helped with communication and ensuring members know what other branches are doing.

Pedraja also wants to work toward improving the organization’s social events to make members feel like they are in a safe space.

“I think that if we create a space that is positive, we’ll get more people wanting to join Student Government because they see that they can voice their opinions without being judged on what they say,” Pedraja said.

Clay also has an idea of how to multiply the membership.

To attain new members and credibility on campus, it is important to be involved and become a walking billboard for the organization, he said.

“We’re in Maverick Stampede, making sure to show our faces and participating in every event, broadcasting Student Government, broadcasting our resources, our Program Assistance Fund,” Clay said.

Continuing his efforts from last semester as a College of Liberal Arts senator, he wants to invite people from different ethnicities and backgrounds to join.

People involved in varied student organizations are also needed to represent new ideas and to offer different perspectives on resolutions, he said.

“I want that diversity there so that everybody is heard and everybody’s voice can be recognized,” Clay said.

Hernandez aims to fill the seats in the senate this semester.

Similar to Clay, he hopes for diversity as he invites students from various colleges at UTA, such as business, education, engineering, nursing and social work, to join the Student Senate.

Hernandez previously served as a College of Liberal Arts senator. This new position has made him excited about getting more membership applications and resolution suggestions, he said.

The leadership team is constantly working on advertising themselves to the student body, showing them what the organization does, he said.

“Being able to be more visible to the student body and being able to listen to them and to see our members advocate for whatever they believe in is what I’m looking to the most,” Hernandez said.

Student Government’s tabling events help achieve this goal. They show students how the organization works closely with the university administration to implement resolutions, he said.

Hernandez said he believes the senate can bring a positive impact to the university. It is a rewarding position to hear the voices that care about UTA, he said.

“We’re just an organization dedicated for the people, by the people,” Hernandez said. “We are very dedicated to advocate for them.”

