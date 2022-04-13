Student Government upheaval: what happened and what’s next

For the first time in UTA history, the Student Senate impeached two top Student Government leaders.
In three days, the Senate heard from written testimonies and witnesses on how Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body President, Alyssa Spencer, former Chief of Staff, and Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, failed to fulfill their duties and responsibilities.
A two-thirds majority vote of attending senators is necessary for impeachment, according to the Student Government Constitution. The Senate unanimously impeached both Burge-Surles and Spencer.
However, Clayton was found not responsible and remains in his position.
What happened
Clayton publicly accused Burge-Surles and Spencer of being racist during a Student Government Candidate Open Forum on March 23.
Jacqueline Avila, Liberal Arts senator and impeachment manager, said she and another senator drafted the Articles of Impeachment for all three leaders. The decision to hold Clayton’s hearing came from allegations of his verbal behaviors toward other students and how he conducted himself during a Student Government meeting with other senators in spring 2021.
These allegations led to multiple campus organizations calling for UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. A protest was held on campus March 28, calling for the impeachment, resignations and investigations of each accused.
The hearings
The Senate met back-to-back for three days of impeachment hearings.
The former president was impeached April 4 for failing to fulfill her duties as president by not attending her office hours and for her alleged offensive remarks.
During the hearing, Avila cited the alleged remarks from Discord and Twitter accounts to argue that Burge-Surles was unable to fulfill her duties.
In response, Burge-Surles said she has the right to her opinion as a student and Student Government member, per the Student Government Constitution.
According to the constitution, Student Government members may express their feelings concerning any topic of interest to the UTA community.
The following impeachment hearing saw Spencer taking the stand to defend herself against her charges.
She was impeached April 5 for alleged failure to post the organization outreach sign-up sheet, offensive remarks and her presumed talks about Clayton’s impeachment, which, according to Avila, undermine the concept of separate but equal branches.
Organization outreach is when members connect with all student organizations and inform them about Student Government, Avila said. Spencer allegedly failed to post the organization outreach sign-up, leaving members confused and unable to fulfill their tasks.
Spencer rebutted, saying she did post the sign-ups and had screenshots of Student Government members completing their tasks, which she submitted to the Senate.
Spencer also allegedly tried to recruit senators to impeach Clayton without informing the Speaker of the Senate. During the hearing, Spencer said a Student Governance adviser walked her through the impeachment process and didn’t suggest a judicial presence. According to the constitution, a Supreme Court member doesn’t need to be present.
The three days of impeachment hearings ended with the Senate acquitting Clayton for the alleged charges during his impeachment trial April 6.
There were 23 senators in attendance, and 16 votes were required for removal. The Senate had 14 votes in favor, eight against and one abstention.
Clayton was unable to fulfill his duties due to alleged unprofessional, inappropriate and aggressive behavior, according to the Articles of Impeachment.
Witnesses testified for and against Clayton. However, one of his witnesses recently condemned the vice president’s actions.
In response to testimonies of his behavior, Clayton apologized to the witnesses that presented information against him and to the entirety of the student body.
What’s next
The impeached officers received a notice stating that, within seven days after the receipt, they will be able to appeal for readmission to their previous positions. The same applies to the impeachment manager, who can appeal against a Senate acquittal.
Avila said she submitted an appeal on the decision that found Clayton not responsible for his alleged charges.
Any appeal goes to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice, who decide if they want to hear it, said John Hillas, Student Government assistant director.
From there, the Chief Justice is able to uphold a removal, lessen a required period of ineligibility or reverse the decision.
After being removed from their position, the former officer cannot run for office for one term, and they will be ineligible for any other Student Government positions.
If the president position becomes vacant, the vice president would take over for the duration of the term, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Chief of Staff would become the vice president if the current individual is impeached.
If the Chief of Staff position becomes vacant, the president is responsible for appointing a replacement.
There is no information in the constitution on a situation where all Executive Branch officers are removed or impeached.
Amid the impeachment trials, the Student Government elections took place on April 4 and 5. New candidates were elected for the two top leadership roles. The Chief of Staff needs to be appointed by the Student Body president.
The transition of power will be complete sometime before final exams, said Seth Ressl, Student Government senior director.
The Shorthorn reached out to Burge-Surles, Spencer and Clayton via Teams and received no response.
