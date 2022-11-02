Student Government to update impeachment proceedings

Student Government leaders are working to update the organizations’ constitution after three impeachment trials last spring.
Last semester’s historic impeachment proceedings showed flaws in the constitution, resulting in the organization beginning the amendment process during the summer. These changes intend to clarify vague language in the document and impeachment proceedings, Chief Justice Niset Moreno said.
The constitution is a governing document detailing the processes and rules the organization is expected to abide by.
Ideally, Student Government undergoes a constitutional review process each semester to look at all governing documents like the membership handbook and constitution, Moreno said.
By doing so, members check if there is anything that may need to be added, tweaked or reworded in the documents, she said. This process also includes students via feedback from suggestion boxes around the University Center and from a public form posted on MavOrgs.
The Student Senate unanimously voted to impeach Caitlyn Burge-Surles, then-Student Body president, for failing to fulfill her duties by not attending her office hours and alleged racist remarks, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The next day, the Senate unanimously voted to impeach Alyssa Spencer, then-Chief of Staff, for alleged failure to post the organization outreach sign-up sheet, alleged offensive remarks and her presumed talks about the impeachment of Thomason Clayton, former Student Body vice president.
Clayton also had an impeachment hearing but wasn’t impeached. The call for impeachment cited Clayton as unable to fulfill his duties because of his unprofessional, inappropriate and aggressive behavior, according to the Articles of Impeachment.
One of the flaws with the constitution the organization is trying to improve is clarifying language, Moreno said.
In the current constitution, it’s written that impeachment may occur to the Student Body president, Student Body vice president, Chief of Staff, Speaker of the Senate, Chief Justice, senate members and other justices for a “material failure to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of their respective positions.”
Moreno said “material failure” isn’t defined in the text.
Without a definition for the term, it is left to the interpretation of the Student Government’s Supreme Court, she said. But before, when it’s at the Senate, it can create a problem because they have to interpret it before the court sees it.
Five steps need to be done to amend the constitution, Student Body President Teresa Nguyen said.
The first step is feedback, where the Student Government begins discussing changes students and members want to see implemented, Nguyen said. This step is also when they begin looking at the suggestions in the boxes and online.
The second stage requires the creation of a constitutional review committee consisting of people from the Student Government’s three branches: executive, judicial and legislative. To populate the committee, she said she reached out to members to see if they were interested. Once formed, they began discussing all the suggestions submitted.
In the third step, the leadership team reviews all the recommendations before sending them off to the Senate, the fourth step, Nguyen said.
If the Senate approves the changes, it is then sent into the fifth and final stage, an administrative review. During this stage, the amendments have to be approved by the Student Government and its adviser, the vice president for Student Affairs, UTA’s president, and if applicable, the Chancellor of the University of Texas System and the Board of Regents, according to the constitution.
Nguyen said it’s not an overnight thing. She knows many want to see changes immediately, but there’s many discussions before accepting new amendments.
As of publication, the amendments are currently sitting around the second and third stages, she said. The leadership team has looked at them but hasn’t had the time to make any recommendations.
Within the coming weeks, Moreno anticipates the rationales for the amendments should be finished.
Rationales are the logic, justification or reasoning behind an amendment, said Seth Ressl, involvement and engagement senior director. Writing them helps the reader understand why a change was presented.
“It’s not always obvious why someone might want to change something, and that rationale becomes really important,” Ressl said.
It is as important to amend the constitution because as time goes on, things change, he said.
”I can read a statement today that I read 10 years ago, and I’m reading it today with a different lens,” he said.
Looking back at documents that guide the Student Government helps ensure it still reflects what the organization is doing, he said.
Ressl said he wants the revision to be done right instead of hastily. If the Student Government doesn’t feel that the amendments aren’t ready to vote on, they’ll continue the process next semester.
What’s most important is that the amendment process gets finished within the same administrative term, he said.
Student Government isn’t just focusing on the constitution, Moreno said.
“We’re reviewing each and every document to ensure that everything is as thorough and detailed as possible so that we don’t miss anything in between,” she said.
