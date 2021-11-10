Student Government to host first Tea with Teik event of semester

Interim President Teik Lim speaks during Tea with Teik on Nov. 13, 2020.

Student Government will hold the first Tea with Teik event of the semester with interim President Teik Lim from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the University Center Palo Duro Lounge.

The event will provide free pizza and boba tea for attendees and consist of a question and answer session with Lim.

It is an open forum for attendees to ask Lim questions about the state of the university or any concerns they have, said John Hillas, assistant director for Student Governance, in Student Senate’s general body meeting Tuesday evening.

This will be Lim’s first in-person public open forum this semester and since withdrawing from the University of Memphis’ presidential search last week.

