Student Government to host Cookies with Cowley event Monday

Students will be able to meet with President Jennifer Cowley during Cookies with Cowley from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge.
The event is hosted by Student Government and will give students an opportunity to engage in conversation with Cowley, UTA administration and other campus leaders.
Cowley will share what she’s excited for this semester and cover topics she has been questioned on, Student Body President Daniela Pedraja said.
Students were able to submit questions and concerns about the university through a submission form on MavOrgs. Approved questions will be addressed by Cowley during the event. Last semester, the president spoke about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies as well as campus upgrades.
There will also be cookies and photo opportunities. The event is free to attend and sign-ups are not required.
“[It] is an event for students to be in contact with administration, in this case it would be our university President Dr. Cowley, and they’d also get a chance to network with others,” Pedraja said.
Previously, the event took different forms such as Pizza with the President and Tea with Teik.
