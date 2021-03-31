Student Government leaders reflect on the change made during their term as campus elections near

In a calendar year marked by a global pandemic, nationwide discussions about race and equity, an uncharacteristic Texas winter storm and more, UTA’s Student Government leaders felt a responsibility to advocate for the student body.
With campus elections taking place April 5 to 7, the Student Government leadership team will soon close an eventful chapter of the governmental body’s history.
As new people will fill the roles of president, vice president and senators, the current Student Government team is reflecting on the adversity and accomplishments of the past year, and the challenges that remain.
Last spring, Student Government operations transitioned to a completely virtual platform in response to COVID-19. Following their transition, they continued to discuss resolutions that addressed student issues.
Seth Ressl, senior director for involvement and engagement, said the drastic changes caused by the pandemic and virtual learning have made Student Government that much more important.
“Students have been even more disconnected from what has been their usual campus environment and campus culture,” Ressl said. “Student Government, in some ways, has even become more important for our students now as a result.”
One of the first resolutions passed following the virtual transition was the resolution to rename Davis Hall, citing that former university administrator Edward Davis exhibited racist behavior.
The resolution was then presented to a university task force formed by interim President Teik Lim. The task force has suggested that the name be replaced, and the name change is now set to be determined by the UT System Board of Regents.
During the fall semester, Student Government researched a number of resolutions focused on issues students were facing because of the pandemic.
These resolutions included “Please Pass The Grades,” which called for granting students a pass/fail grading option. Student Government also passed a resolution to provide students with free water bottles around campus after water fountains were shut down.
“A lot of the resolutions that were written during the first semester were kind of tailor-made to the struggles that students were facing on a day-to-day basis,” said Caitlyn Burge, speaker of the senate.
Following the summer of nationwide protests and subsequent discussions for increased equity, Chief Justice Akram Abbadi and Student Body President Blaize LaFleur created two new leadership positions this semester, one of which is the justice, equity, diversity and inclusion director.
Abbadi said he’s proud he can help other students.
“The legacy that we left behind or that we’ll be leaving behind is one of rising above the circumstances and still being able to positively contribute and positively impact this campus,” he said.
The senate is currently evaluating a resolution to add private reflection rooms to campus buildings for meditation and prayer and is considering a plan to create an elective course for students to learn about insurance, credit, banking and taxes.
LaFleur has also been advocating for UTA administration to implement a pass/fail option for the spring 2021 semester.
LaFleur said the team wanted to make an impact that would have a positive effect beyond their terms.
“We wanted to do real things that impacted students in real ways,” she said.
