Student government leaders explain their roles, goals for student body

UTA’s Student Government is an organization that allows students to directly impact policies that affect the campus experience. All three branches — legislative, executive and judicial — advocate for the student body.
The Shorthorn asked the spring 2021 leadership team a series of questions so you can get to know them. Their answers were trimmed for publication.
Blaize LaFleur, student body president and political science junior
Q: What is the importance of your role for the student body?
A: “A big part of my job is advocating on the behalf of students in university spaces, especially those in which students are not typically invited.”
Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned during your stint in student government?
A: “It is so important to have a representative that understands their constituents. Otherwise, they were elected or appointed in vain. This applies to my role as [student body president], as well as real-world politics.”
Q: Why is this important to you specifically?
A: “I am a Black woman, and the first Black person to hold the position of SBP in 34 years. I am the fifth Black person to hold the position of SBP at UTA since the inception of Student Government in 1922. Those are some notable statistics for a university that is now ranked #6 in the nation for ethnic diversity. I say all this to say that I understand what it feels like to be underrepresented or not represented at all. If nobody is amplifying your voice and taking your reality into account when making decisions, then you are being ignored and silenced. I never want UTA students to feel that way, especially under my tenure.”
Arafaa Khan, student body vice president and industrial engineering junior
Q: What is the importance of your role for the student body?
A: “I work with the Graduate Student Committee and Assembly of College Council with representatives from all colleges, which allows me to hear different perspectives, concerns and stay connected with all our students at UTA.”
Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned during your stint in student government?
A: “The role has allowed me to learn and understand the voices which may be new to me and how to resolve such issues with the administration.”
Q: Why is this important to you specifically?
A: “Student Government is the first organization I joined to be more engaged and gain some experience. I never pictured myself to receive such an honorable and important role. However, this is when I pushed myself to run for an election and be the voice for the student body at UTA. Being an international student, it is a great honor to represent all kinds of students at UTA and gain experience that will be valuable for my career.”
Corrina Sullivan, chief of staff and political science senior
Q: What is the importance of your role for the student body?
A: “I oversee the day-to-day operations of Student Government. I help organize the events we put on, such as Greet Your Government and voter registration, which facilitates outreach to the student body, as well as getting them involved in the community.”
Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned during your stint in student government?
A: “I always knew communication was important, but being virtual has made it even more important to be clear and concise in everything I do. Since I serve as the link between members, other students and the Leadership Team, I have had to hone my communication skills to make sure we are keeping up with various concerns in a timely manner.”
Q: Why is this important to you specifically?
A: “Student Government is important to me because it is something I never saw myself doing. During my first year of college, I was very introverted and tended to stay with my group of friends. It has forced me to get even further out of my comfort zone but has been a very rewarding experience. I also get to see members, who are clearly in a similar position as I once was, grow and become more comfortable in leadership positions.”
Caitlyn Burge, speaker of the senate and public relations and English senior
Q: What is the importance of your role for the student body?
A: “I oversee the functions of the Student Senate and help senators draft resolutions that ultimately get passed to school administration and can become permanent policy changes. These resolutions are essentially statements of problems that students face on campus, and they lay out logical reasoning and proofs in order to convince the administration that these changes are necessary and worthwhile.”
Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned during your stint in student government?
A: “I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of, and I’ve learned valuable ways to motivate others so that they can achieve their own goals.”
Q: Why is this important to you specifically?
A: “Leadership changes you in so many unique ways, and one of the most rewarding aspects of this position has been being able to see other people around me overcome difficulties and learn important life skills that they will carry with them forever.”
Akram Abbadi, chief justice and economics senior
Q: What is the importance of your role for the student body?
A: “I oversee and facilitate campus elections, so I’m responsible for ensuring that the people elected to represent the Student Body are elected in a fair and organized manner. I also manage the Program Assistance Fund, which is money allocated for Student Government to give out to student organizations for programs, events, travel and other things that they need financial assistance for.”
Q: What’s the most important thing you’ve learned during your stint in student government?
A: “Access to resources is huge. Oftentimes, institutions, like UTA, have so much to offer students and student organizations, but students aren’t fully knowledgeable about what they have at their disposal.”
Q: Why is this important to you specifically?
A: “I am playing a part in increasing students’ access to resources and involvement. More importantly though, I have [the] opportunity to be a leader and mentor to other students...I strive to pull as many people up with me as I progress.”
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.