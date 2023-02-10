Student Government kicks off election season with informational campaign event

UTA Student Government started election season with the Campaign Kickoff in the University Center Friday.
Open positions this semester are student body president, student body vice president, Mr. and Ms. UTA, as well as senator positions, ambassadors and student service fee allocation committee representatives. Filling ends March 3, with the write in candidate deadline March 15. Campaigning begins March 6, with polling on April 3 and 4.
Students interested in running for these positions can file online at uta.edu/elections.
The student body president serves as the leader of Student Government and oversees the activities of the Executive Branch, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The student body vice president works alongside the president, completing their duties if absent and overseeing the internal process of the Student Government.
Mr. and Ms. UTA serve as representatives of the UTA campus. They are members of the ambassador executive board and work to represent the student body, according to an informational display poster at the event.
Their responsibilities include co-chairing meetings for the ambassador general body and executive board, serving on various committees and representing the university at community and campus events.
“Ambassadors pretty much serve as the people who plan and pretty much create traditional events throughout campus, but also maintain pride and tradition around campus,” Chief Justice Niset Moreno said. “So things like the Homecoming parade, Decorating Downtown, all those events that have lasted on our campus for a while, they pretty much take care of.”
Ambassadors act as the official hosts and hostesses of the campus, working under Mr. and Ms. UTA, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. They can serve from one to two years.
The Student Senate represents each college and school. They write, research and vote on resolutions to suggest changes to university policies, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Terms last from six months to a year, and the senators are elected to represent the college, division or school under which their declared or intended major falls.
The Student Service Fee Allocation Committee works with the vice president of Student Affairs and the university president to determine where to use the student allocation fees collected from students, Moreno said.
“Every year when you pay tuition, they take out a $5 fee for student allocation,” she said. “What that means is that it's going to the Department of Student Affairs, and Student Affairs pretty much deals with any department that deals with student life.”
Chief of Staff Noreen Flores said that the spring and fall election periods are fairly similar. In the fall, students elect Homecoming king and queen, as well as the court. In the spring, the focus is more on bringing in new leaders and representatives.
Kinesiology junior Noah Bowie is one of the students interested in filing for a campus ambassador position. He said his main focus is to be more involved on campus and help new students feel more at home at UTA.
“Get involved, let your voices be heard,” Flores said. “Even if you’re scared, it doesn't hurt to try.”
@isaly.wolf
@rabbiakmolai
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.