Student Government focuses on rebuilding, looks toward a better future

Student Government is continuing to rebuild after the spring semester’s impeachment trials, focusing on the organization’s future rather than its past.
This semester, Student Body President Teresa Nguyen said she wants to concentrate on recruitment, the Student Green Fund, the Program Assistance Fund and the Environmental Protection Agency’s Net Zero Partnership.
The Student Green Fund will help implement sustainability initiatives on campus such as promoting renewable energy, reducing waste, expanding the campus composting program and providing student internships, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It will add to student accounts $5 during the fall and spring semester and $2.50 during the summer.
The charges are planned to be applied by fall 2023 or spring 2024. Nguyen said she plans to create a green-fee committee dedicated to determining the best way to allocate the money.
The “EPA Net Zero Partnership” is an initiative focused on encouraging UTA to become a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. The partnership aims to reduce emissions and air pollution, according to the EPA’s website.
The Program Assistance Fund refers to the funds given every year to Student Government to be allocated to student organizations in need of supplemental funding.
In April, the Senate unanimously voted to impeach Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body President, and Alyssa Spencer, former Chief of Staff, for being unable to fulfill their duties and responsibilities, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Chief Justice Niset Moreno is currently drafting rationales for amendments to the Student Government’s constitution. She said she plans to add clarification on difficult-to-understand items and heavily emphasize impeachment proceedings, and is hoping to have the amendments finalized by the end of the semester.
She said she sees the Student Government as a resource for the student body, so she wants to make sure communication is as good as it can be this semester.
“We want people to know who we are, what we do, so that they’re more inclined to look for help from us,” Moreno said.
Hady Shaji, chairman of the External Relations Committee, said he is satisfied with the direction Student Government has taken since spring.
“I think we picked up very well this semester, the leadership team has been wonderful,” he said. “And wonderful is an understatement because the [Executive] Branch is stronger than ever.”
Graduating in spring 2023, Shaji said he hopes he can help make the campus more accessible for students, no matter their background. To help with this, Student Government has introduced a permanent diversity and inclusion position this semester.
Nguyen said she has focused on the work left on the back burner during the trial. In doing so, she said she has to put aside her personal feelings knowing that students don’t want a president who comes into the office to cry daily.
Campaign kickoff begins Sept. 26, with campus elections following on Oct. 24 and 25. Students can run for Student Body senator positions, UTA ambassadors, Homecoming king and queen and the Student Services Fee Committee, Nguyen said.
