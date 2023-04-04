Student Government election results announced at Party after the Polls

The crowd was buzzing with anticipation at Brazos Park on Tuesday night as students waited to hear campus election results at this semester's Party after the Polls.

Student Government holds elections biannually, allowing students the chance to vote on who will represent them for the next academic year. Voting was open from April 3 to 4 and candidates for positions including senators, Student Body president and vice president were waiting anxiously for the results.

The results for the referendum vote on the resolution “Once And For All, Football!” were also announced. The vote asked students if they would be willing to increase the Intercollegiate Athletics fee up to $250, depending on enrollment hours, to re-establish UTA’s football program, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

The university's previous American football program was closed in 1985 due to budget deficits, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Efforts to bring the program back have recently gained traction.

After some refreshments and line dances, the moment finally came for the votes to be announced.

Daniela Pedraja, who had been serving as Speaker of the Senate, waited anxiously to hear the results of her campaign for Student Body president.

“I was nervous but I was like, ‘you know what, no matter what, it's gonna be a good day regardless,’” Pedraja said.

Moments later, she was announced as the new Student Body president, winning about 79% of the vote.

“I'm just super excited to work with a new team,” Pedraja said. “Everybody just sounded so promising. I can't wait for all the chemistry and how we work together.”

Much like Pedraja, fellow candidate Andre Clay was also feeling the nerves as he waited to hear the results for vice president.

“I was so nervous because, you know, Angel Hernandez, he was a great candidate to go up against, so I had no idea how I was gonna do,” Clay said.

His worries were put to rest when he was announced as Student Body vice president, taking 53% of the vote. He said he could barely contain his excitement.

“I can’t even describe it. It’s an incredible feeling,” Clay said. “I look forward to serving the UTA community.”

Along with Pedraja and Clay, Thomason Clayton, who served as vice president in the 2021-2022 academic term, was also running this year. He secured two positions, UTA Ambassador and College of Business senator.

Last spring, there was a call to impeach Clayton for being “unable to fulfill his duties because of his unprofessional, inappropriate and aggressive behavior,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The impeachment failed, and Clayton was found not responsible for the alleged charges.

Prior to Clayton’s trial, Caitlyn Burge-Surles, former Student Body president and Alyssa Spencer, former Chief of Staff, were impeached for alleged failure to fulfill their duties and responsibilities.

Lastly, the resolution “Once And For All, Football,” passed with 62% of votes, 1,004 to 625.

Election Results Student Body President Daniela Pedraja Student Body Vice President Andre Clay Student Service Fee Allocation Committee Alejandro Tamez Mr. UTA Rommy Gomez Ms. UTA Adji Sall UTA Ambassadors Hannah Serenko Thomason Clayton Anirudh Satapathy Gwendolyn Twiehaus Daniela Pedraja Armeen Nasir Merina Daniel Destiny Aladeyelu Najah Dorsey O. Mariam Oyeyemi College of Business senators Jared Munoz Thomason Clayton Douglas Dyer College of Engineering Jwala Sai Akhil Grandhi Jeremiah Pitts Aileen Sengupta David Akinmade Luke Schaefer Honors College Mayte Campos Liberal Arts Dylan Buck Mame Gueye College of Nursing and Health Innovation Landen Bruening Suriel Torres Kaarthik Biju Jeremiah Joseph Alejandro Coonrod College of Science Elan Mathew Florencio Gobellan School of Social Work Matthew N-DeArmon Referendum 1: “Once and for All, Football!” In favor (yes): 1,004 Opposed (no): 625

